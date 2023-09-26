The Lesbian Thespians In Association With ArtServe Announce The Upcoming Florida Premiere Of CLOUDBURST

The Lesbian Thespians, a Ft. Lauderdale-based theatre company invested in bringing productions that feature women and LGBTQ+ characters to South Florida, will be premiering Thom Fitzgerald's "Cloudburst" on Nov 3-4 & 12. Fitzgerald is credited with such films as The Event and Stage Mother.

An award-winning movie starring Olympia Dukakis and Brenda Fricker, Cloudburst actually began life as a play. The allure for the Lesbian Thespians was not just that the script featured a lesbian couple, but that it spotlighted an older lesbian couple. Productions that center on women 70+ seem to be few and far between. According to artistic director Carol Wartenberg, "It's beyond time for women of a certain age, especially lesbians of a certain age, to have their moment in the sun...or, in the cloudburst as the case may be."

Wartenberg directs with Jill Bellak and Lesley Salas taking on the roles of Stella and Dotty respectively.

"Cloudburst" will have its Ft. Lauderdale premiere at the Our Fund Foundation Auditorium at ArtServe and will also see an encore performance at Sunshine Cathedral.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit: Click Here to purchase tickets. Go to: https://www.lesbianthespians.com/ for more info!