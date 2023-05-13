The LOOP To Host Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration in June

In celebration of National Caribbean American Month in June, The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach will host a weekend of festivities, June 2-4. Since 2006, June has been designated as Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation. The month-long observance promotes the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean-American people and their contribution to the United States of America.

Building off The LOOP's four pillars of engagement, "F.A.M.E.," and its mission to provide "Infinite Experience for Everyone Under the Sun," the inaugural Caribbean American Heritage Month Cultural Celebration Weekend at Las Olas Oceanside Park will showcase food, art, music and entertainment which are a rich and thriving part of the Caribbean culture in South Florida. The free event is open for the entire family to enjoy.

As music and dance are an essential part of Caribbean culture, the tropical beats of the islands will keep the party going all weekend long with sounds including Calypso, Reggae, and Soca to Salsa, Merengue, and Dancehall.

Friday Night's kick-off concert featuring Jamaican Hall of Fame Inductees, "The Bad Boys of Reggae," Inner Circle, will be hosted by Lifetime Achievement Award winner of the International Reggae and World Music Awards, Tanto Irie.

A limited number of VIP Tables are available ($60 - $120); in addition to an exclusive meet and greet after-party with Inner Circle on the Pool Deck of the Courtyard by Marriott, Fort Lauderdale Beach available for $25.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of authentic Caribbean food and drinks, and watch cooking demonstrations sponsored by Grace Foods featuring "Taste The Islands" Chef Irie. The LOOP will also feature a special marketplace showcasing makers and artists of Caribbean descent.

On Sunday, Julien Believe, the "Music Ambassador of The Bahamas," will host the daylong entertainment lineup and sounds in recognition of the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas' independence.

Each day will feature a musical tribute to Caribbean county. The full musical performance lineup includes:

Friday, June 2, 7 - 9:30 p.m. -Spotlight Jamaica

7:00 - 8:30 p.m.: Hot 105 DJ Charles

8:30 - 10 p.m.: Inner Circle - "The Bad Boys of Reggae"; Jamaican Music Hall of Fame Inductees; Two-time Grammy Nominee

10:30 p.m.: VIP meet and greet with Inner Circle; Courtyard Pool Deck - limited to 100 ppl.

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spotlight Cuba

10 - 11:30 a.m.: Oriente, Afro-Cuban Jazz Trio

11:30 - 1 p.m.: Tomasito Cruz Quartet; Four-time Grammy Winner

2 pm - 3:30 p.m.: Diva All Stars Cuban Quintet

Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spotlight Bahamas, Trinidad/Tobago

10 - 11:30 a.m.: DJ Gangalee

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. :Pan Paradise Steel Pan Band

2:30 - 4 p.m.: DJ, Julien Believe

Junkanoo Band - during breaks

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach will offer visitors a special room rate that must be purchased through The LOOP's website at: Click Here

The Caribbean American Heritage Month Weekend Celebration is presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale's Beach Business Improvement District (BID) and sponsored by Grace Foods and Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Location:

Las Olas Oceanside Park: 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

The most convenient place to park is the Las Olas Beach Parking Garage, where the PayByPhone payment option can be used, and parking can be extended from anywhere using the mobile PayByPhone App.

Tickets:

The LOOP's events are free and open to the public.

Friday Night Inner Circle Reserved Tables: Parking not Included.

Table for 4: $60.

Table for 6; $90.

Table for 8: $120.

After Party Meet & Greet with Inner Circle; limited to 100 guests; not included in reserved table price: $25 pp; includes (1) drink ticket.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/cahmcelebration

About The LOOP

A cornerstone of activity, The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park) is the central hub of the $65 million, four-park system at the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The public greenspaces, including the Intracoastal Promenade, Las Olas Beach Garage Sunset Terrace, and DC Alexander Park, aim to provide infinite experiences for everyone under the sun and year-round activity in Fort Lauderdale's oceanfront backyard. Through its four pillars, "FAME," The LOOP offers a variety of special events, activities, and unique local experiences for all, including free concerts, farmers markets, community workouts, holiday happenings, and more. The LOOP also includes an interactive water feature/splash pad for children and adults. As part of its environmental commitment, the City of Fort Lauderdale partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on dual-light fixtures that use amber lighting during sea turtle nesting season. The park's artificial turf covering requires no watering. For more information, visit theloopflb.com or contact info@theloopflb.com. Follow The LOOP on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theloopflb and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/theloopflb/.