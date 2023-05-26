The Delray Beach Playhouse Reveals its 2023-2024 Season

The Delray Beach Playhouse has announced its lineup for 2023-2024, and once again, the venerable venue promises a season of exciting, eclectic, and engaging programming sure to entertain its long-time patrons, and to attract new audiences to what has often been called the ‘gem of a theatre on the shores of Lake Ida’.

The Playhouse, which first opened its doors in 1947, has become a beloved fixture in South Florida theatrical community, and boasts large, strong, and supportive membership composed of year-round and seasonal patrons, an excellent roster of local talent both backstage and front of house, and an enthusiastic and committed team of volunteers.

This year’s Mainstage Play Series will begin with She Loves Me, the award-winning musical by Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof). The Playhouse’ next production Grumpy Old Men, the successful musical adaptation of the 1993 hit film of the same name, will be followed by Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along. The Lost Virginity Tour will round out what promises to be an extremely enjoyable season.

After his successful run at the Playhouse with his award-winning show Wiesenthal last season, playwright/actor/director Tom Dugan will perform in the regional premiere of his play, Tevye in New York.

The Best of Broadway Cabaret Series, which will replace the Musical Memories Concert Series, will be headlined by internationally known Broadway, television, and film star Tovah Feldshuh in her newest show Aging is Optional. Other concerts in the Broadway series include Ann Talman: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of her Smile, From Broadway With Love (From Funny Girl & 42nd Street to Miss Saigon & Phantom of the Opera), It’s De-Lovely: Jeff Harner Sings Cole Porter, and Something Wonderful: Laura Yanez Sings Rogers & Hammerstein.

The PinkSlip Duo returns to the Playhouse with new concerts for the Feelin’ Groovy Series: A Time for Peace: The Life and Song of Pete Seeger, Imagine: The Life and Song of John Lennon, and 60s Pop Chart Hits You Didn’t Know Came From Canada.

Subscriptions for all three series are on sale now. Individual tickets will be available beginning September 5th. Ticket prices will vary, and group rates will be available.