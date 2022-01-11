The 6th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival Set For February 5th

The City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation have announced the youth artists selected to perform on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as part of the sixth annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The festival will begin in-person and via a free live stream at 4 p.m. culminating with a performance by headliners Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.

The participants were selected by a committee that reviewed 43 applications, featuring an exciting lineup of everything from classic rock, torch singers, next-generation jazz artists, indie singer-songwriters, talented instrumentalists, even the return of a pint-sized Beatles cover band. The artists will be showcased on the Clark D. Burris stage in the Bandshell and the Garden Stage in Bandshell Park. In addition, COVID-19 protocols will be in place for participants and attendees in coordination with current City of Miami Beach guidelines.

The City of Miami Beach Youth Music Festival has surpassed anything I could've imagined when I started it six years ago. Our local artists and young rockers continue to come together to create a really fun community event, and their musical impact is being felt not just here at home but around the world through the digital expansion that was created out of necessity during the pandemic. The opportunity for these young people to perform in front of an audience of thousands on a big professional stage is crucial training for them, and a heck of a lot of fun for the rest of us. - John Star Aleman - Miami Beach Youth Music Festival Founder

For more information on this year's festival, visit MiamiBeach.rocks

Where To Watch: View the Livestream at any of the links below.

MiamiBeach.rocks

NorthBeachBandshell.com

Youtube.com/rhythmfoundation

Facebook.com/northbeachbandshell/live

