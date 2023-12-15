Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

TO LIFE 4: THAT'S (JEWISH) ENTERTAINMENT Comes to The Willow Theatre In Boca Raton in January

Performances run January 19 – February 4, 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

To Life 4, That's Jewish Entertainment! Stories & Music Celebrating Some of the Greatest Jewish Entertainers the popular series developed by producer Hy Juter   will run from January 19th through February 4th at The Willow Theatre in Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Park. To Life 4 is a follow-up to three previous To Life productions – all of which played to sold out houses at almost every performance. 
 

This all-new 4th chapter in the popular series will once again feature music, amusing anecdotes, and fascinating facts about some of the most well-known, lauded, and popular Jewish entertainers and composers in recent history, including Mel Brooks, Marvin Hamlisch, Bette Midler, Neil Diamond, Jerry Herman, Sheldon Harnick, and many more!

 

The production will feature top tier South Florida entertainers Jinon Deeb, Shelley Keelor, Ben Sandomir, and Shane Tanner.   Writer/director Shari Upbin will serve as the show's host/narrator, and noted pianist composer Elliot Weiss will serve as the production's musical director.


“To Life 4: That's (Jewish) Entertainment! is a marvelous extension of To Life 1, 2, and 3,” Upbin says.  “Along with Jewish composers of Broadway and Hollywood, we now have the pleasure of featuring those performers who changed our lives and shaped our formative years. Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Mel Brooks, and the explosive talent of the Borsht Belt. We have also been able to add those dynamic women composers, Dorothy Fields and Betty Comden into To Life 4. Every chapter of To Life introduces us to even more of the legends of the Golden Years of the Great American Songbook, and we are so excited to be able to bring you this year's version!”   

 

To Life 4 will run from January 19 through February 4 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park.  Tickets are $45; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $40.  Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here  or by phone at 561-347-3948.  The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton's Sugar Sand Park (33486).


