THE LIFE & MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

A celebration of the legend's iconic music and performances, on Oct. 19

Capturing the essence of one of the biggest international stars of all time, this remarkable performance at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will showcase George Michael's early hits from Wham!

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 – The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center is excited to present "The Life & Music of George Michael," a new concert-style show chronicling the remarkable journey of George Michael and his music. This spectacular event will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Capturing the essence of one of the biggest international stars of all time, this performance will showcase George Michael's early hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career that made him a music legend. Audiences are invited to join the celebration and experience the performance and sound of George Michael with concert-style staging and lighting. Before they know it, fans will be dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits, including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Freedom, Careless Whisper, and many more.

George Michael sold over 115 million albums across four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 1980s. He went solo in 1987 with one of the biggest albums of all time, featuring four #1 hits, including Faith, Monkey, Father Figure, and One More Try. His extraordinary career was recognized with two GRAMMY Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $60 each. VIP tickets are available for $80, which include table seating and complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks. The show is recommended for ages 13 and above. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at MossCenter.org.

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

Comments