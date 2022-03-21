Symphony Of The Americas & South Florida Vocalists Perform Broadway Favorites

Symphony of the Americas presents American Classics - Gershwin and Bernstein's Broadway, conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo, Tuesday, April 12 at 7:45pm in the Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"Broadway is America's gift to the world where musical and theatrical styles collide to create a national identity. From the brotherly dream team of George and Ira Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein, their music is forever ingrained into the American musical and social fabric, " commented Pablo Mielgo.

The performance features the Symphony of the Americas performing some of the greatest music by Gershwin and Bernstein, with vocals by special South Florida guest artists:

Kyaunnee Richardson has performed on stage with symphony and opera companies as a solo artist and various character roles throughout Florida, and in New York and Washington D.C. Most recently she starred as Calpurnia in the world premiere of The Secret River with Opera Orlando, and last season made her Opera Orlando debut as Adele in Die Fledermaus. The young soprano received the Encouragement Award from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and Stuart Smith Audience Favorite Award from Opera Ebony, and the Audience Favorite Award in the Harlem Opera Theater Competition. Kyaunnee counts among her highest honors as singing for President Barack Obama and other dignitaries at the funeral of South Carolina Senator and Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Richardson will be performing George and Ira Gershwin's Summertime, and Leonard Bernstein's Somewhere (Westside Story).

Alexander Zenoz is a first-generation Cuban-American born and raised in Miami, Florida. As of 2013, the actor, singer and musician has worked throughout South Florida, New York, and California. Prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic, he was amidst a world tour onboard Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas as a featured singer.

Zenoz will give a solo performance of Leonard Bernstein's Maria (Westside Story), and I've Got A Crush on You composed by George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin.

Anna Lise Jenson, the singer, and actress has graced stages across South Florida, as well as winning the 2018 Silver Palm Award, 2019 Miami New Times Best Actress in South Florida, and 2019 Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her "respiration-stopping performance" as Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County. The classically-trained soprano, as well as violinist and pianist, Anna Lise has performed across the United States and Europe as a soloist and performer.

Jenson will perform the Gershwin brothers' Someone to Watch over Me, and The Man I Love. A series of duets will spotlight Leonard Bernstein's music from Westside Story, I feel Pretty performed by Richardson and Jenson, One Hand, One Heart performed by Zeonz and Richardson, and Tonight by Zenoz and Jenson.

The evening's finale will feature the trio in a performance of I Got Rhythm from the Gershwin brothers. Tickets range from $35 to $75 and can be purchased at browardcenter.org Location: Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for Performing Arts, 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.