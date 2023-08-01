Summer-Fall Season at Moss Center Continues with International Ballet Company of Miami and Classic Albums Live

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center's Summer-Fall Season is a celebration of world-class dance ensembles, live performances of top musical hits from a variety of genres, holiday-themed special events, and family-friendly shows, now through December 2023.

On the lineup this month, the International Ballet Festival of Miami presents a spectacular contemporary performance starring international cutting-edge dance companies from Europe, South America, and the U.S. Main Stage tickets range from $30 to $40.

Next up is the hotly anticipated “Classic Albums Live" concert featuring hits off of Fleetwood Mac's high-selling "Rumours" album, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.). Hear favorites like "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way," "You Make Loving Fun," and more. Main Stage ticket range from $40 to $60.

This fall's biggest highlight is the return of the Moss Center’s annual Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 21 – a free annual celebration of culture, community, and music on the Moss Center's outdoor concert lawn. Highlights of this year's ninth annual party include The Wailers, formed by bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley & The Wailers; as well as Juno-winning Canadian Caribbean music group, Kobo Town.

Other shows at the Moss Center include an Oct. 13 (8 p.m.) performance by B2wins, an engaging show featuring twin brothers who perform one-of-a-kind renditions of contemporary hits, old favorites, and more; followed by Oscar Peñas Quartet's Chicken or Pasta on Oct. 14 (8:30 p.m.); and Eva Ayllón's Eternamente Criolla, Oct. 29 (7 p.m.) celebrating her long and award-studded career singing Peruvian música criolla around the world.

For dance fans, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami will return on Nov. 11 (8 p.m.) to present a sizzling dance program highlighting Gerald Arpino’s fiercely energetic masterwork and the world premiere of Salt Water Song by contemporary ballet choreographer Marika Brussel.

The season also includes a fantastic performance by stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan, with her all-new comedy tour, "Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos," on Nov. 18 (8:30 p.m.).

In addition, adults and kids alike will have an opportunity to get into the spirit later this year, celebrating some of their favorite holidays with Halloween 2023, A Charlie Brown Christmas, the 21st season of Seraphic Fire Christmas family shows, and of the traditional favorite, The Nutcracker presented by Miami Youth Ballet.

Tickets for summer and fall season events may be purchased by visiting The Moss Center website, through the Box Office in person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.