Photos: Feeding South Florida Names Winner of Fifth Annual FEED YOUR CREATIVITY Art Competition

Feeding South Florida, the leading hunger-relief organization in South Florida, selected the winner of its Fifth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition during a gallery night at Feeding South Florida’s warehouse on May 16 where all the submitted artwork was displayed.

Check out photos from the event below!

Tiffany Castro, an 11th-grade student from Coral Springs Charter School, was named the winner. Her artwork will be displayed on one of Feeding South Florida's semi-trailer truck wraps – a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida. The truck reveal celebration will be held on May 30 at Coral Springs Charter School.

Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties were invited to submit artwork for the Fifth Annual “Feed Your Creativity” Art Competition.

The competition is part of Feeding South Florida’s “Summer Hunger Ends Here” initiative, designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to address summer hunger for kids in South Florida. It’s aimed to engage students, their parents, teachers and schools in a critical issue, while also recognizing the artistic talent in the community. Summer months are some of the most difficult times for South Florida families because when school is not in session, children don’t have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida more than 300,000 kids rely on free or reduced meals during the school year.

About Feeding South Florida

Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network and is the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida served more than *1.17 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954-518-1818.



Lois Marino, Ishita Hareendran, Paco Vélez

Lois Marino, Nathan Braschi, Paco Vélez

Lois Marino, Olivia Diez, Paco Vélez

Lois Marino, Gwynevere Castro, Tiffany Castro, Mom, Teacher

Top Row: Paco Vélez, Oscar Montoya, Niki Lopez, Camila Kiley, Nazarena Capdevilla, Nathan Braschi, Gwynevere Castro, Tiffany Castro, Saanvi Indukuri, Lori Pratico Bottom Row: Suhas Indukuri Anne Acevedo, Adriana Sarraga, Jaquestin Warner, Ariana Pupo-Rodriguez, Robyn Vegas, Lois Marino

Tiffany Castro's Art

Tiffany Castro

