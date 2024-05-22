Broward County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services Names Winner of Recycled Art Poster Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the School Nutrition Association’s National School Breakfast Week (March 4–8) and National Nutrition Month (March), Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Food and Nutrition Services sponsored a Recycled Art Poster Contest for students to promote the District’s wellness policy. The contest was created to give students the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents and bring attention to the importance of keeping the oceans clean while complementing the 2024 theme of NSBW, “Surf's Up!” Fifth-grade student Scarleth Velasquez Castill of Forest Hills Elementary School was awarded first place.



All county winners’ posters were displayed in the Board Room of the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in Fort Lauderdale. The winners attended a special reception and received a rosette ribbon, Power Up medal, certificate, beach bag, and Barnes and Noble gift card. As the Grand Prize winner, Castill also received an Apple iPad and AirPods.



The competition required students to create an original design using non-perishable, recycled materials that were secured to a matted poster. Submissions were received from Broward County Public School students during National School Breakfast Week. The Food and Nutrition Services Department voted and chose one district winner per grade level and one grand prize winner. A special reception took place on April 25 at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center where Castill was awarded the grand prize.



The School Nutrition Association believes in starting the day off right and that includes a nutritious breakfast for all students. Celebrating National School Breakfast Week every year encourages all schools to recognize the importance of a healthy start to the day for fueling a child’s academic success. Children who eat breakfast are more likely to reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math, score higher on standardized tests have better concentration and memory and be more alert and maintain a healthy weight.



Broward County Public Schools offers free breakfast to all BCPS students every school day. The National School Breakfast program provides 14.45* million nutritious breakfasts to hungry children across the U.S. every day.

