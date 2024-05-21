A Spring Of Hope To Host CELLAR GEMS: A Celebration of Wine In Palm Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With ties from South Florida to South Africa, A Spring of Hope is a dynamic nonprofit organization that funds water, garden, and sanitation projects for 60 partner schools in the impoverished rural Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa, while also raising more than $5 million to support health, social, and academic initiatives here at home.

On Wednesday, May 29, A Spring of Hope is inviting friends and supporters to CELLAR GEMS: A Celebration of Wine, starting with a VIP Champagne Reception at 6:30 pm at Meat Market Steakhouse, 191 Bradley Place in Palm Beach 33480.

“This super exclusive, tastebud-tantalizing, Bacchus-like benefit for A Spring of Hope will be a truly unique pair of food and wine, an exquisite collaboration between the Meat Market's extraordinary Chief De Cuisine, Chef Joey Pagel and esteemed Sommelier Jon Wine from The Tasting Room in West Palm Beach,” says event organizer Sarah Negrin. “It promises to be the ultimate event for wine enthusiasts and philanthropists alike.

Guests will savor the exclusivity of limited production barrel selection wines (Hundred Acre, Realm & Leonetti Cellars, 1988 Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon) pared with a remarkable 5-course culinary journey featuring lobster delicacies, marbled Wagyu beef, truffle delights, and so much more—all accompanied by live jazz music.

Tickets to the exclusive CELLAR GEMS: A Celebration of Wine are very limited and available for purchase only at cellargems.givesmart.com or by calling Sarah Negrin at 561.803.5483.

“The support that A Spring of Hope brings to at-risk families in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa is nothing short of life changing. The introduction of fresh water and ultimately the ability to use that water to farm and bring fresh food to the table has changed thousands of lives. But, most importantly, it has brought hope for the future to these families,” adds Negrin. “We believe in investing in the development of South Africa's future leadership so that they can, in turn, address pressing problems in their communities.”

In the United States, A Spring of Hope's collaborative efforts include supporting programs that address homelessness, advance cancer research, foster after-school initiatives, and contribute to educational endeavors. For example, the organization's innovative “Drop the Bucket” with local schools promotes international communication between students in America and those in South Africa, creating a platform for shared learning and understanding between diverse communities.

“This multifaceted approach demonstrates the commitment of A Spring of Hope to address both local and global challenges while making a positive and lasting impact on the well-being of individuals and communities,” says Negrin.

About A Spring of Hope:

A community development organization in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa, A Spring of Hope installs sustainable water and sanitation facilities, support school gardens, and fund student health and wellness programs. In addition, the organization provides a range of services and programs designed to promote self-sufficiency and mutual aid, including small-enterprise mentorship, organizing spaces, a robust community garden, and afterschool programs. By promoting food security, access to clean water, and community development, A Spring of Hope seeks to embower rural South Africans to pave their own path into the future. For more information, please visit www.aspringofhope.org.

