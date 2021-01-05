Stephen Hannock, Jessica Hecht & Annie Golden Join The Studios Of Key West BETWEEN TWO PALMS

The Studios of Key West continues its innovative online conversation series, "Between Two Palms," on selected Wednesdays from 6-7PM in January. The program invites award-winning theater, television, film, literary and visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios.

Joining an impressive lineup of artmakers working at the top of their respective fields upcoming featured guests include Stephen Hannock, the renowned American luminous painter, on January 6th, followed by the versatile stage and television actor, Jessica Hecht on January 13th. Capping off the month on January 27th will be Annie Golden, the Broadway, TV and film actress who considers herself the illegitimate child of the legitimate theater.

Mr. Hannock is regarded as one of the greatest landscape artists of his generation. An Oscar-winner for special effects, his technique involves a series of layers and layers of paint, polished with industrial grinders and embedded with collage photographs and texts. His works are in permanent collections at the Whitney, the National Gallery & the Metropolitan Museum of Art and private collections for Sting and his wife Trudie Styler, Tom & Meredith Brokaw & Tribeca Film Festival's Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff. Ms. Hecht is a skilled and accomplished actress known for her nuanced performances on the stage and television. An Obie-award winner, she is an interpreter of Arthur Miller and has appeared on Broadway in three of his plays being nominated for a Tony for her appearance in A View From the Bridge. With producer Jenny Gersten she runs The Campfire Project, a theatre-based wellness project that creates plays in refugee camps. Golden was discovered on the Bowery in the world famous rock club CBGB's fronting her band The Shirts. Cast by Academy Award-winning film director Milos Forman as Jeannie in his movie musical Hair, she originated the role of Squeaky Fromme in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at Playwright's Horizons going on to appear in six more Broadway musicals and plays. She is instantly recognizable as Norma Romano, the mute inmate on the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Artistic Associate and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms". That's even more important now. Though it may feel like the art world is taking a collective pause, we hope these conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

To bring the audience into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is a dedicated Q & A period, with questions coming in from viewers. Ticket buyers can submit a question for consideration, and if chosen, they will have the opportunity to join the artist on screen.

Hannock & Hecht will be in conversation with Jeff Johnson, Board Chair of the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Golden is paired with Mr. Kitsakos, opera librettist, theater director and Executive Producer of the livestream series.

Tickets for each conversation are $15 for Studios members and $20 for non-members, and the number of viewers is limited to keep conversations intimate. They can be purchased at www.tskw.org or by calling 305-296-0458.

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.