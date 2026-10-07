Stella Cole and Nella to Perform at Kravis Center in 2027

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced two additions to the 2027 lineup in Persson Hall, including charismatic jazz vocalist Stella Cole on January 7 and Latin Grammy Award-winning Nella on February 6.

About Stella Cole:

With a voice that bridges generations, Stella Cole has cultivated over two million social media followers through her fresh interpretations of timeless songs by iconic artists, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Nat “King” Cole. Often described as a Laufey-meets-Bublé sensation, Cole brings a fresh interpretation of classic repertoire to a new generation.

Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending will welcome Stella Cole to the cast this month, making her Broadway debut and becoming the production's first-ever female identified Gil Brentley (which will be pronounced 'Jill' during Cole's run). Cole will join the cast beginning October 20 and play a four-week limited run through November 15.

While she was raised in rural Illinois on Hollywood musicals like Singin' in the Rain and The Wizard of Oz, Cole told ELLE that she “never expected this life,” earning praise for her soulful interpretations of the Great American Songbook from legends including James Taylor, David Foster, Michael Bublé and Meghan Trainor. She has performed on “The TODAY Show”, “Live with Kelly and Mark”, “Tamron Hall” and stages throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“It's amazing to think that this music can be a balm for people's stress and anxiety,” says Stella. “Don't forget, these songs helped people get through the Great Depression and World War II. That's the most gratifying thing of all, experiencing how this music can help people.” Cole is authentic and faithful to the traditions in which these songs have been heard for all these years, but with a personal charisma that transcends the generations.

About Nella:

Born in Venezuela, Nella rapidly rose to international fame thanks to her powerful voice and undeniable presence. In a short period of time, she went from graduating from Berklee College of Music to winning the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. That same year, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go), produced by the award-winning Javier Limón for Casa Limón Records, garnered praise from NPR and featured the hit “Me Llaman Nella” (They Call Me Nella). The title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 by The New York Times, spanning all genres.

Merging Venezuela's folkloric roots, modern production elements and inspiration from Andalusia, Nella's music echoes globally. She has sold out venues across the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., and has performed with renowned artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Luis Enrique and Susana Baca. She has also collaborated with Jennifer López, Juan Luis Guerra, Carlos Vives, Monsieur Periné and Los Amigos Invisibles.

Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi invited Nella to join the A-list cast of his film “Everybody Knows”, alongside Academy Award winners Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín and Penélope Cruz. Showcasing her talents, she performed songs written by Javier Limón exclusively for the screenplay. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to enthusiastic applause.

Nella's voice has captivated notable musicians, including Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, who invited her to perform a song composed by him for a documentary on the artist Cruz Diez.

In early 2020, Nella signed with Sony Music Records and released her second album, Doce Margaritas, in 2021. She also participated in the HBO album and special “Piano y Mujer” with Irish American pianist Arthur Hanlon, collaborating with great artists such as Kany García, Natalia Jiménez, Evaluna Montaner and Goyo.

En Otra Vida is Nella's third album, immersing listeners in a unique universe of talent with a distinct and delightful creative concept. Staying true to her original sound, Nella pays homage to the great women composers of Latin American music, offering new versions of classic songs and collaborating with artists, songwriters, who come together to celebrate Spanish-language composers.

January 7

Thursday at 7 p.m.

With a voice that bridges generations, Stella Cole has cultivated over two million social media followers through her fresh interpretations of timeless songs by iconic artists, including Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, and Nat “King” Cole. Often described as a Laufey-meets-Bublé sensation, Cole brings a fresh interpretation of classic repertoire to a new generation.

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $51.75 including fees

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Nella

February 6

Saturday at 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Born in Venezuela, Nella rapidly rose to international fame thanks to her powerful voice and undeniable presence. In a short period of time, she went from graduating from Berklee College of Music to winning the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Staying true to her original sound, Nella pays homage to the great women composers of Latin American music, offering new versions of classic songs and collaborating with artists, songwriters, who come together to celebrate Spanish-language composers.

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $46 including fees

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

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