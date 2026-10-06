Patti LuPone and Bianca Del Rio to Perform at Kravis Center in 2027

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced the return of two queens of the stage with Patti LuPone set to perform Songs from a Hat on May 4, 2027, and Bianca Del Rio taking over Dreyfoos Hall for one night of her hilariously jaded 'It Gets Bitter' World Comedy Tour on March 17, 2027.

Tickets go on sale to the public with the rest of the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 9, at 10 a.m. at kravis.org and at noon at the Box Office or by phone at 561.832.7469.

About Patti LuPone:

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice production of Evita.

Ms. LuPone launched her concert career in 1980 at New York City's legendary nightclub Les Mouches, performing late-night on Saturdays for 27-weeks, while also performing in Evita. Since then, she has continued to tour extensively, captivating audiences across North America, London's West End, Australia and Broadway. Her celebrated concert repertoire includes Don't Monkey with Broadway, Far Away Places, A Life in Notes and the 2026 tour Matters of the Heart, marking the 25th anniversary of that beloved show.

New York stage appearances include: The Roommate; War Paint; Shows for Days; The Anarchist; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; The Old Neighborhood; Sweeney Todd; Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes; Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Robber Bridegroom.

London stage appearances include: Company; Master Class; Sunset Boulevard; Les Misérables; The Cradle Will Rock.

Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra); The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut); Regina (Kennedy Center).

Film: Ari Aster's “Beau is Afraid” (opposite Joaquin Phoenix); “The School for Good and Evil” (Netflix); “Last Christmas”; “The Comedian”; “Parker”; “Union Square”; “Heist”; “State and Main”; “Driving Miss Daisy”; “Witness”.

T.V./Streaming: The Network's new series “The Artist”; Apple TV's “Palm Royale”; “And Just Like That”; “Marvel's Agatha All Along”; “Hollywood”; “Pose”; “Mom”; “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; “Penny Dreadful”; “Girls”; “American Horror Story” (NYC and Coven); “30 Rock”; “Glee”; “Frasier”; and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On”.

Ms. LuPone is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, and the author of the New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

“Patti LuPone is that very particular kind of animal, perhaps the last of the breed, a genuine Golden Age Broadway star, the kind that can turn a theater into a living room, throwing out an electric current that makes 1,000 people feel as if they are being spoken to, and sung to, individually.” – Maureen Dowd, The New York Times

About Bianca Del Rio:

Get ready to swallow a jagged pill of truth because the 'Clown in a Gown' is back and meaner than ever. Bianca Del Rio returns to the global stage with her seventh solo stand-up tour, 'It Gets Bitter'. This milestone trek isn't just another night of comedy; it's a celebration of 30 years of professional drag excellence and three decades of Bianca absolutely hating everything you stand for.

Expect a masterclass in vitriol as the “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner turns her razor-sharp tongue toward the absolute absurdity of modern life. From the vapid landscape of pop culture to the chaotic state of world events, and—most importantly—the mundane things people do every day that drive her to the brink, no topic is off-limits and no ego is too big to be deflated.

A Stern Warning: If you are sensitive, easily offended or possess a fragile sense of self-worth, do not select seats near the stage. In classic Bianca fashion, the front row is a firing squad, and no one is safe from her legendary biting insults and lightning-fast wit.

She's seasoned, she's legendary and she's officially exhausted by your nonsense. The old saying is 'It gets better', but Bianca is proof that after 30 years in tights 'It Gets Bitter'!

Bianca says, “There's a lot going on in the world today, and I have a lot to say about it. I'm looking forward to finally getting back on the road and venting to anyone who will listen. The old saying is “It gets better”, but I'm proof that after 30 years in drag, IT GETS BITTER!”

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous insult comic in a class all by herself. Hailed as “the Joan Rivers of the drag world” by The New York Times, Bianca's groundbreaking comedy career has transcended what was once considered possible for a drag artist. Bianca first rose to international fame as the crowned winner of “RuPaul's Drag Race” season six and will be returning to our television screens on the Emmy-winning reality series “The Traitors”, premiering in 2027. In 2019, she made history as the first drag queen to headline and sell out both Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall. That year, she also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie playing the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, following her star turn in the cult classic feature films “Hurricane Bianca” (2016), and “Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate” (2018) co-starring Rachel Dratch and Wanda Sykes. Her debut book, Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything was published by Harper Collins in 2018 to wide acclaim. In 2025, Bianca made her New York onstage debut in Tartuffe Off-Broadway.

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