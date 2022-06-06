South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Announces 2022 Summer & Fall Performances

With a lineup featuring world-class dance, world music, holiday special events, and family-friendly shows, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) has announced its 2022 Summer and Fall season.

It al starts in July with such performances as the much-anticipated return of Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami in "Modern Masters" (July 16-17); the jazz sounds of Aaron Lebos Abstract Citizen (July 16); and a mind-blowing tribute to Selena by Los Chicos Del 512 (July 23).

"SMDCAC is proud to present a diverse range of engaging performances that appeal to all audiences, and our Summer and Fall lineup continues our tradition of providing something for everyone," says Eric Fliss, Managing Director at SMDCAC.

"Our goal is to offer excellent programming and arts opportunities for all who live, work, and play in South Miami-Dade." SMDCAC hosts the best party in Miami, Backyard Bash VIII, a free annual celebration of culture and music taking place at the center's concert lawn in October. Backyard Bash features two stellar "soft rock" groups, one of the most commercially successful genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s:

The Pablo Cruise Band playing hits such as "Love Will Find A Way," and "Whatcha Gonna Do," as well as other numbers that rocked the Billboard top 100 charts.

Also performing will be country-rock sensation, Pure Prairie League, whose hit "Amie" became a Billboard Top 40 hit, and whose music helped pave the way for country rockers like Keith Urban, Nickel Creek, and more.

Also this fall, patrons are invited to celebrate the richness of cultural music and dance with performances such as Volver by Tango Lovers; and Farruquito, direct from Spain - a stunning Flamenco show performed by a legendary artist of one of the greatest Gypsy flamenco bloodlines. And, of course, Miami's all-time favorite Seraphic Fire Christmas is back for its 30th season in December in what promises to be a joyful celebration of the holiday season.

Engage with Arts & Culture "We look forward to seeing our community returning to live performances and engaging with arts and cultural activities," Mr. Fliss added. "With flexible subscription packages available, we're anticipating welcoming families again and again throughout the course of the season."

When arts and culture enthusiasts build their own subscription package, they have access to the best seats and can save up to 20 percent. Dance fans can also subscribe to the dance package, which includes four dance shows and a 25 percent discount. Eligible performances are noted below.

To build a subscription package or purchase tickets, the SMDCAC Box Office is open in person Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Box Office Contact Info The Box Office can be reached at 786-573-5300 or boxoffice@smdcac.org. Tickets can also be purchased online. For a complete schedule of performances see the listings below or visit SMDCAC.org.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Schedule of Events Summer-Fall 2022

Following is the schedule of SMDCAC Summer-Fall 2022 performances in chronological order (subject to change): Flamenco Puro: Flamenco Passion

Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day-of

Accompanied by an outstanding cast directly from Spain and Latin America, Flamenco dancer Clarita Filgueiras demonstrates the years of knowledge and dedication of her treasured art, Flamenco, that makes her a true bailaora. With guest artists: singer/guitarist, Tony Rey, guitarist, Javier Hinojosa and dancer, Valeria Sierralta.



Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Modern Masters

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45 | Subscription Series & Dance Package Performance

Driving ballet confidently into the 21st century, this all-new program of contemporary sophistication showcases the work of five brilliant choreographers. Featuring world premieres by Guggenheim fellow Helen Simoneau, Miami Dances Choreographer's prize winner Yanis Eric Pikieris, and more, this is "must see" program!



Aaron Lebos Abstract Citizen

Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day-of | Cabaret Package Performance

Under the wide umbrella of modern jazz is The New Group by guitarist/composer Aaron Lebos (Anemoia/Nu Deco). Along with vocalist Justine Garcia, drummer Brahm Masla, and bassist Marty Quinn, this new quartet balances melody, structure, and chaos.

Los Chicos Del 512

Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $37.50; $60 VIP | Subscription Series

Get ready to sing, dance, and relive Selena! This mind-blowing tribute is the closest one can get to live a Selena concert. These musicians came together in 2014 to orchestrate an extraordinary show that will have you back to 1995 within seconds of their first song.

Classic Albums Live: Eagles Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $37.50 to $60 | Subscription Series

Don't miss this rocking tribute to The Eagles in this note-for-note, cut-for-cut performance based on their body of work from 1971 to 1975. Classic songs include "Take it Easy," "Desperado," and "Best of My Love."

Helen Simoneau Danse: Delicate Power (Summer Series)

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Lab Theater | Tickets are $35 General Admission and $10 Students

Three beautiful works choreographed by Helen Simoneau exhibit a style that is both "athletic and smooth" (Dance Magazine). Delicate Power examines the different ways we yield, share, or exert power. Babe, an excerpt of Simoneau's evening-length work Darling, explores vulnerability, intimacy, and how touch informs relationships. The program also features a new duet.

Piano Legends: Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper - With Zach Bartholomew Trio

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day-of | Cabaret Package Performance

Presented by award-winning pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio, this interactive concert showcases compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, including Nat King Cole, Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Ahmad Jamal, and Robert Glasper



Carmen by Bizet: Performed by the Miami Lyric Opera

Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $27-$47 | Subscription Show

Carmen, an opera in four acts, follows gypsy Carmen's wooing of corporal Don José, an inexperienced soldier. Their relationship leads to his rejection of his former love, mutiny against his superior and joining a gang of smugglers. His jealousy when she turns from him to the bullfighter Escamillo leads him to murder Carmen. Based on the story by Prosper Mérimée.



National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Ticket price TBD | Subscription Series & Dance Package

Described as one of the most innovative dance companies to have achieved world acclaim in the last half century, the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica celebrates the country's 60th anniversary of independence with a wide-ranging repertoire that reflects the creative imagination and cultural experiences of Jamaica and the Caribbean, through the lens of choreographers hailing from Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, Barbados, and the United States.

Backyard Bash Featuring Pablo Cruise and Pure Prairie League

Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Backyard Concert Lawn & Plaza | FREE admission

SMDCAC's annual season kickoff is one of the best parties in Miami, a free, family-friendly celebration of culture, community, and music. Enjoy live performances by Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise.



VOLVER by Tango Lovers

Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $36 to $89; and $120 VIP | Subscription Series & Dance Package Performance

Featuring world tango dance champions and talented musicians and singers, VOLVER is the story of a group of South American artists who tour the world together with the Tango music and return to tell their stories through different characters on stage during the show.

Farruquito

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $45 to $75 Regular; and $100 VIP | Subscription Series & Dance Package Performance

As principal inheritor of the greatest Gypsy flamenco bloodline, Farruquito has made it his life's mission to share the purest form of flamenco on stages across the globe. Farruquito is hailed by critics for his prodigious artistry, and for his incredible personality, profound poetry, and captivating beauty.



Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: Latin Voices

Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $25 to $45 | Subscription Series & Dance Package Performance

Bringing the heat of Cuban nostalgia back to SMDCAC, Dimensions presents this audience favorite, peppered with infectious "dance-in-your-seat" Latin rhythms, played live by Alain Garcia and his Latin Power band. Rounding out the bill, a new ballet by Yanis Pikieris, pianist Ernesto Lecuona, and Jimmy Orrante's entrancing work, "Balanced."

The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $26 to $41

Enjoy a little girl's dreamlike journey to the magical Land of the Sweets with the Sugarplum Fairy, dazzling costume characters, and Tchaikovsky's beautiful score. The cast features star professional ballet dancers and students from Miami Youth Ballet.

A Seraphic Fire Christmas

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets range from $20 to $55 | Subscription Series

Within a serene candle-lit setting, Seraphic Fire returns for its twentieth Christmas season. Led by Associate Conductor James K. Bass in what promises to be a joyful celebration of the season, Seraphic Fire singers will serenade audiences with classics like "Silent Night" and "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree."

For more information visit www.smdcac.org.