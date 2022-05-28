Slow Burn Theatre Company to Stage HEAD OVER HEELS

Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts invite audiences to Head Over Heels, the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening, from June 10-26, 2022. The musical is presented by American National Bank and sponsored by the Josephine S. Leiser Foundation and Funding Arts Broward, Inc. (FAB!). Set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's and featuring a book by Jeff Whitty and adaptation by James Magruder, this laugh-out-loud love story is directed by Patrick Fitzwater.

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love and acceptance, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. The story is set to the hit songs of The Go-Go's and Belinda Carlisle, including "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

In addition, the musical is one of the first to depict gender fluidity and feature a nonbinary character, the Oracle.

"I am so excited for everyone to see this musical. It's really a story of love and acceptance that everyone can relate to," says Patrick Fitzwater, artistic director and co-founder, Slow Burn Theatre. "And the story coupled with incredible music by The Go-Go's will be a fun ride for the audience."

The cast includes Robert Koutras as Basilius, Sabrina Lynn Gore as Gynecia, Joline Mujica as Pamela, Kristi Rose Mills as Philoclea, Matthew W. Korinko as Dametas, Reanne Acasio as Mopsa, Nate Promkul as Musidorus and Darius J. Manuel as Pythio.

The ensemble includes Benjamin Schaevitz, Jerel Brown, Lauren Horgan, Meagan Nagy, Nicole Kinzel, Reynel Reynaldo, Ryan Michael James and Shannon Mullen.

The production team includes Patrick Fitzwater, Director; Caryl Fantel, Music Director; Shannon Mullen, Choreographer; Jackie Lawlor, Production Stage Manager; Stephanie LoVerde, Assistant Stage Manager; Alex Fine, Technical Director; Cliff Price, Scenic Designer; Clifford Spulock, Lighting Designer; Lenora Nikitin, Costume Designer; Rick Pena, Costume Supervisor; and Patrick Fitzwater, Sound, Wigs, and Props Designer.

Major support for Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Tickets

Tickets start at $49.00 and are available online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Groups of 10+ save 10% by contacting Groups@BrowardCenter.org. $25 Student and Teacher tickets available with valid Student or Teacher ID. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse.

Pictured: Nicole Kinzel

Photo Credits: Patrick Fitzwater