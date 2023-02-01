Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center

As part of its ArtSmart Lecture Series, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a revealing conversation between author Susan Shapiro Barash and singer Jill Switzer. The telltale topic: A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us.

Scheduled for Monday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. in the Kravis Center's Founders Room, the lecture will cover how women of today are exploring their needs with a striking absence of guilt. In Barash's revealing, updated investigation, she will discuss:

· How women, from their early twenties to their eighties, in monogamous relationships and marriages take a lover?

· How do they balance the emotional and physical aspects of these trysts?

· How do affairs empower them and how affairs of today differ from those of the past?

Susan Shapiro Barash is an established writer of 13 nonfiction women's issues books and fiction, under her pen name Susannah Marren including "A Palm Beach Wife" and "A Palm Beach Scandal". She has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The Chicago Tribune, Elle, Marie Claire and has appeared on national television including the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC.

Jill Switzer is a singer/songwriter, former co-host of the highly rated Legends Radio show The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich (2016-2022), and author of two books, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond (2022) and The Diva Next Door (2005). Her 30 years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with numerous musical icons and legends, and she continues to dazzle audiences as part of the popular musical duo, Jill & Rich Switzer.

Tickets are $35* each and include event admission and a copy of A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us. Use promo code BRINGAFRIEND to save. For every full price $35 ticket, get a second for only $10 (second ticket does not include copy of book). Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office and online at kravis.org. To buy tickets, call the Kravis Center Box Office at (561) 832-7469 during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.