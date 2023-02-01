Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center

The event is on Monday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. in the Kravis Center's Founders Room.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Singer Jill Switzer Will Interview Author Susan Shapiro Barash at the Kravis Center

As part of its ArtSmart Lecture Series, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a revealing conversation between author Susan Shapiro Barash and singer Jill Switzer. The telltale topic: A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us.

Scheduled for Monday, February 13, at 1:30 p.m. in the Kravis Center's Founders Room, the lecture will cover how women of today are exploring their needs with a striking absence of guilt. In Barash's revealing, updated investigation, she will discuss:

· How women, from their early twenties to their eighties, in monogamous relationships and marriages take a lover?

· How do they balance the emotional and physical aspects of these trysts?

· How do affairs empower them and how affairs of today differ from those of the past?

Susan Shapiro Barash is an established writer of 13 nonfiction women's issues books and fiction, under her pen name Susannah Marren including "A Palm Beach Wife" and "A Palm Beach Scandal". She has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, The Chicago Tribune, Elle, Marie Claire and has appeared on national television including the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC.

Jill Switzer is a singer/songwriter, former co-host of the highly rated Legends Radio show The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich (2016-2022), and author of two books, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond (2022) and The Diva Next Door (2005). Her 30 years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with numerous musical icons and legends, and she continues to dazzle audiences as part of the popular musical duo, Jill & Rich Switzer.

Tickets are $35* each and include event admission and a copy of A Passion for More: Affairs that Make or Break Us. Use promo code BRINGAFRIEND to save. For every full price $35 ticket, get a second for only $10 (second ticket does not include copy of book). Tickets are available at the Kravis Center Box Office and online at kravis.org. To buy tickets, call the Kravis Center Box Office at (561) 832-7469 during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.




Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March Photo
Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March
Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Photo
BARCLAY Performing Arts Stages THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
BARCLAY Performing Arts presents its final show of the fall 2023 season, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Sunday, February 5 at 5 p.m. in the Lake Park Black Box at the Kelsey Theater, located at 700 Park Avenue in Lake Park. Boca Raton audiences can also see this show for free on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. outdoors in the courtyard of Somerset Courtyard Shoppes (8903 Glades Road).
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE Photo
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.
Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series Photo
Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
I don’t know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list, Cafe Centro in Palm Beach. 

More Hot Stories For You


Anthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In MarchAnthony Nunziata Comes To Arts Garage In March
February 1, 2023

Anthony Nunziata comes to Arts Garage on Saturday, March 4, at 8 pm, with Love Songs from Broadway & Beyond.
Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSEPompano Beach Cultural Center Presents One-Woman Show ON PURPOSE
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the one-woman show On Purpose, created and performed by renowned poet Ebony Payne-English. Onstage, she paints a vivid picture of femininity at the peak of its strength and in the pit of its vulnerability in the face of an HIV diagnosis.
Pompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play FestivalPompano Beach Arts Presents New City Players' NCPLab Short Play Festival
January 31, 2023

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present the NCPLab Short Play Festival, which brings the South Florida community together to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the region. Dozens of theatre artists have come together in the past year to write and act in brand new plays every month, and now you can enjoy six of the very best plays for the first time!
PICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art MuseumPICTURING FAME Opens in February at NSU Art Museum
January 31, 2023

Beginning February 11 through September 3, 2023, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present Picturing Fame, comprised of four concurrent exhibitions which ruminate on the subject of fame and celebrity.
Photos: Lebow Awards Celebrates 13th Year at the Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: Lebow Awards Celebrates 13th Year at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
January 27, 2023

See photos from the 13th annual Lebow Awards, which were presented on January 20 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
share