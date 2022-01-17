Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SAVE OUR MANATEES Postponed at Lyric Theatre



Jan. 17, 2022  


The Lyric Theatre performance of Save Our Manatees: How water pollution and seagrass loss is killing Florida's beloved sea cows on January 26, 2022 will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

An "unusual mortality event" struck Florida's manatees in 2021, killing off a record number of the beloved marine mammals. The Indian River Lagoon was particularly hard-hit. Learn how seagrass loss and algal blooms - both fueled by man-made pollution - contribute to these deaths during an evening conversation with the Save the Manatee Club's executive director Patrick Rose and Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. This event is coordinated by the Environmental Studies Center, with support from the River Kidz.

This is a free event. Tickets are General Admission, limited to 4 per person, and subject to availability.Tickets can be picked up at the following locations:

Environmental Studies Center
2900 NE Indian River Drive
Jensen Beach

or

Lyric Box Office
59 SW Flagler Avenue
Stuart


Learn more at www.LyricTheatre.com.


