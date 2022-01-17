SAVE OUR MANATEES Postponed at Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theatre performance of Save Our Manatees: How water pollution and seagrass loss is killing Florida's beloved sea cows on January 26, 2022 will be rescheduled to Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

An "unusual mortality event" struck Florida's manatees in 2021, killing off a record number of the beloved marine mammals. The Indian River Lagoon was particularly hard-hit. Learn how seagrass loss and algal blooms - both fueled by man-made pollution - contribute to these deaths during an evening conversation with the Save the Manatee Club's executive director Patrick Rose and Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades. This event is coordinated by the Environmental Studies Center, with support from the River Kidz.

This is a free event. Tickets are General Admission, limited to 4 per person, and subject to availability.Tickets can be picked up at the following locations:

Environmental Studies Center2900 NE Indian River DriveJensen Beach

or

Lyric Box Office59 SW Flagler AvenueStuart



