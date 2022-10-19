Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rob Russell To Host Annual Halloween Party At Café Centro

The event is on Monday, October 31, starting at 6:30 pm.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Master Showman Rob Russell, who is widely recognized as "Mr. Palm Beach," will be hosting the annual Halloween Party at Café Centro, located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume.

The festive music-filled holiday event will be held on Monday, October 31, starting at 6:30 pm, and will feature live entertainment by Russell and special surprise guests, all of whom who will be accompanied on the piano by Kim Forman, who studied with jazz legend Marian McPartland.

"This is going to be a deliciously fun event that is sure to sell-out quickly, so I encourage all of my friends and fans to RSVP ASAP at 561.514.4070," says Russell. "This is the perfect opportunity to Trick-or-Treat yourself, so wear an 'eerie-sistable' costume and make Halloween 2022 the one you will always remember with giddy delight."

From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes.

"Conga lines are the norm at my shows," promises the ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell, who has been known to cause music lovers and fans of the Great American Songbook to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry. Plus, you never know what celebrity will pop in and join the fun.

Celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, Café Centro is also hailed for its culinary excellence under the tasty direction of Executive Chef William Graver. For more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.



