RIDE THE CYCLONE Receives South Florida Professional Premiere With True Mirage Theater

"Ride The Cyclone" by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond will premiere in Miami with True Mirage Theater.

From the company that brought you the World Premieres of "Songs From the Brink" and "Hoo Hah!", True Mirage Theater is proud to present the South Florida Professional Premiere of the viral musical sensation RIDE THE CYCLONE.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life.

"This show truly has something for everyone," says the show's director, Darcy Hernandez-Gil. "No matter who you are, the message is universal. At it's heart, it's about appreciating all the things we take for granted in life. Ride The Cyclone is a beautiful show wrapped up in a bizarre little package."

Directed by Darcy Hernandez-Gil

Assistant Directed by Daniel Gil

Musically Directed by Priscilla Blanco

Starring Carlos Alayeto, Fabiana Cueto, Darcy Hernandez-Gil, Nadya López, Paolo B. Pineda, Olivia Polo, Raul Ramirez and Brenda Duran

Stage Managed by Kateleen Quiles

The off-Broadway musical that has garnered a cult following around the world runs from August 9th through the 18th at Main Street Playhouse.

