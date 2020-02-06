Prepare For The Roaring 2020s At The Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Gala!

Get ready for the roaring 2020s at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's annual gala!

Inspired by the Theatre's sold out hit Chicago, the glamourous affair will take place on Saturday, February 15, at Jupiter's hottest new venue, Pelican Club. Led by Honorary Chairs Isanne and Sandy Fisher, the evening will honor an entity that has supported the Theatre since its inception: the Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation.

"Our largest fundraiser of the year exemplifies the Theatre's mission of entertaining, educating and inspiring our community, and we are so happy to honor the extraordinary ongoing work of our founding benefactors Milton and Tamar Maltz and their foundation," said Erin Tartaglia, the Theatre's major gifts officer. "The gala is a fantastic reason to dress up and enjoy an unforgettable evening for a wonderful cause: the largest regional theatre in Florida, which wouldn't exist without our community's generous support."

Considered to be one of South Florida's most spectacular and fun-filled "must attend" annual events, the Theatre's development team has spent the past year working with Pelican Club, Xquisite Events and AllComm rentals to create the perfect vision for the evening. In true '20s style, guests will encounter the jazz, glamour and panache of a prohibition-era Supper Club, complete with dazzling entertainment as the night progresses.

With stunning panoramic views of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum and Intracoastal Waterway, guests will be treated to Big Band and jazz music as they dance the night away in the venue's glass ballroom, bid on elegant auction items to benefit the theatre and are treated to a sumptuous three-course feast at tables adorned with flourishes of burgundy, cream and gold.

Entertainment will include a performance by more than 80 children, including students from the Theatre's Conservatory and youth performers from the Theatre's Professional Training Program. An eight-piece orchestra and singer will bring all the drama and beauty of live theatre into the evening, and an exclusive surprise tribute to Milton and Tamar Maltz in honor of their 90th birthdays will enthrall and delight all who attend.

"Since the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's inception, founding board members Milton and Tamar Maltz have continued to be pivotal visionaries and leaders every step of the way," said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "We are so proud to honor them at this season's gala, not only for their tremendous support of the Theatre but for their impactful contributions across the country through their foundation."

The Foundation - which supports programs in the areas of the arts, health and human services, medical research, education and the environment - was part of the original team credited with the acquisition of the former Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre building and its subsequent transformation into the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. Nine years later, the Foundation helped create the Theatre's $10 million endowment by committing $7 million through a three-to-one matching fundraising challenge, and last season, the Maltzes announced that the Foundation would match all new donations to the Theatre's Believe capital campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $5 million, inspiring the community to invest further in the Theatre's expansive future.

The Theatre is only one piece of a diverse tapestry of initiatives the Foundation has fulfilled, including the creation of the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beechwood, Ohio. They have worked tirelessly to ensure that art remains accessible to young people at both the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Their focus on medical research has seen the creation of the innovative Cleveland Clinic Mobile Stroke Unit.

The gala will raise funds for the Theatre's award-winning productions to help keep its performances affordable for all, as well as inspiring the next generation of young audiences through the Theatre's community outreach programs. It will also help support local families by providing scholarships for children to attend classes and camps at the Conservatory. More than 25 percent of students receive scholarships.

Located on the Theatre's property in Jupiter, the Conservatory is a premiere professional Conservatory that offers a challenging, innovative and quality theatre experience to students of all ages and abilities. In addition to a full schedule of year round classes, the unique connection to the Theatre allows for exclusive hands-on workshops and master classes that offer students an opportunity to learn from nationally-known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors. With state-of-the-art dance, voice and acting studios, the Conservatory is also home to the Theatre's Professional Training Program, a two-year certificate program designed to train young actors for a career in theatre, musical theatre, film and television. The Conservatory draws more than 600 students per year from as far as Miami, Wellington and Fort Pierce.

The Theatre's annual gala The Roaring 2020s will take place on Saturday, February 15, at Pelican Club, located at 1065 North Highway A1A in Jupiter. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m.; Tickets are $650 per person and sponsorships start at $5,000. All performances subject to change. For more information, call 561-972-6124 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.





