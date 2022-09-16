Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Postmodern Jukebox On Sale At Kravis Center

The performance is on April 13 at 8 p.m.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Postmodern Jukebox On Sale At Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Arts celebrates 30 years this season with a musical act that transforms today's hits into the sounds from 100 years go with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour. The viral-sensation-turned-global-phenomenon takes the Kravis Center stage April 13, 2023. Presented by the Kravis Center and AEG Presents, tickets are on sale September 16 at 10 am.

Pop-jazz marvel Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane, promises audiences "the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby." The time-twisting musical collective known for putting "pop music in a time machine," are set to make the '20s roar again with the Life in the Past Lane Tour, performing some of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras.

As always with PMJ's dazzling live shows, the Life in the Past Lane Tour will feature an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians bringing Bradlee's generation-spanning arrangements alive night after night. The core ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable - creating one of the most thrilling live music experiences of this and any other time period.

Over the past decade, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than five million subscribers on their YouTube channel, growing from Bradlee's tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio befitting the bandleader's increasingly ambitious vision. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life in the Past Lane Tour takes place Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50 and may be purchased at the official Kravis Center website kravis.org and at the Kravis Center Box Office by calling 561.832.7469. Kravis box office hours are Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Limited VIP packages are available at $135.


