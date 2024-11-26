Pompano Beach's OLD TOWN UNTAPPED to Celebrate The Holidays With Live Music And Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts is inviting you to a special Old Town Untapped on December 6, 2024, which will include the tree lighting! Join in for an unforgettable evening as they kick off the season with twinkling lights, festive cheer, and an array of holiday-themed vendors that will have your shopping list checked off in no time! Enjoy a live performance by South Florida singer/songwriter Joey Calderaio, along with a local DJ, a showcase of local artisans and craftspeople, and food trucks for delicious snacks. Visit the studio of Mark Viau, the featured Artist in Residence (AiR) at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA), and explore his vibrant new multimedia exhibition, Mind Bending Beauty. Take part in docent-led art tours from 8:00 to 8:45 PM and immerse yourself in this FREE event, running from 6-10pm. All ages are welcome!

Live Music: Joey Calderaio

This South Florida multi-instrumentalist, solo artist and producer is making a significant impact with his impressive releases, collaborations, and live performances. Since 2019, he has amassed millions of streams from his diverse collection of original songs and covers. His latest album, Chasing Constellations, features renowned American reggae-rock artists, including Ballyhoo!, Nathan Aurora, Mihali, Karim Israel, and Dubbest.

Calderaio's passion for music shines through in his songwriting, production, and especially in his live shows. Alongside his talented band, The Future Buds, he has energized audiences on nationwide tours and at festivals like Reggae Rise Up and SunFest. His message to his listeners is simple: "If you take away one thing from my music, let it be to approach life with an open mind and a kind heart. The world might just shine a little brighter."

BaCA AiR Featured Artist: Mark Viau

Mark Viau's exhibition “Mind Bending Beauty” explores the depths of perception and the juxtaposition of realities, crafting a psychedelic experience. Through the blending of earthy colors with edgy patterns, using highly textured media and hand-crafted frames, the series invites the viewer to take a closer look. The series offers viewers the chance to float, fall, and dream, sharing in the artist's vivid waking visions.

Mark Viau is a multimedia artist with a strong foundation in classical fine art techniques. His creations are known for their rich layers of color and captivating depth. He invites viewers into a world brimming with life, where traditional methods meet contemporary innovation.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Viau attended Wayne State University on a fine arts scholarship. The COVID-19 pandemic rekindled his passion for art, inspiring him to channel his experiences into a vibrant and expressive body of work. As the father of triplets, his life journey has been both dynamic and enriched by the joys of parenthood.

