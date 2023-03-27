Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pompano Beach's Lyrics Lab Seeks Artists For New EP

Lyrics Lab takes place on the 3rd Wednesday of the Month starting at 8pm.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Lyrics Lab is one of the most popular open mic nights in South Florida, attracting top talent since its inception in 2014. Now, the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is developing an EP, Pompano Beach Soundtrack Vol 1., featuring the best of the best! In partnership with The Round Table LLC, this project will capture the unique sound and vibe of Pompano Beach and share it with the world. Talent scouts will be at the April, May and June Lyrics Lab events at Ali Cultural Arts Center seeking artists to join the project. For more information visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/events/pompano-beach-soundtrack-vol-1.

"An essential part of our mission is nurturing emerging artists," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "Lyrics Lab has always provided a stage for creatives to explore their craft, from spoken word to pop music, beat box to comedy, and everything in between. So, we are excited to take this dynamic mix and bring it to a wider audience."

Partnering with the City is The Round Table LLC, which is owned by Sarahca Peterson, who was one of the original powerhouse poets that established Lyrics Lab as a force within the cultural community. She along with a team of industry experts will be working with the selected artists to mix, master, compose and arrange the 6-8 song soundtrack. The final product will be released in the fall on all streaming platforms.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for local artists to work with well-known industry professionals," said Peterson. "We have assembled a stellar team with extensive backgrounds in production, composition and studio engineering including Aaron Verret, David Kennedy, and Lyriq Tye.

The Ali Cultural Arts Center is located at 353 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.



