Pompano Beach Dedicates New Sculpture By Renowned Artist Linda Serrao

The City Pompano Beach's Public Art Committee recently held a dedication ceremony of a stunning bronze statue by artist Linda Serrao. The artwork entitled Le Corsaire depicts male ballet dancer s in a graceful leap and now resides outside the Ali Cultural Arts Center. The piece was chosen by The Public Art Committee from over 100 submissions. For more information about the City's public artworks, visit https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/public-art.

"Le Corsaire is so appropriate for the venue, with its beautiful representation of dance and the cultural arts," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Serrao is famous for works expressing the mood or inner spirit of her subject. Her bronze sculptures offer a comment on the shared human condition, illustrating universal experiences and concerns common to all cultures."

All of Serrao's bronze sculptures are produced in very limited editions and are suitable for indoor or outdoor display where weather and human interaction are factors.

The artist began her professional career in the early 1980s as a jewelry maker in the San Francisco Bay area. Her works have always been inspired by the organic shapes of nature: leaves, flowers, snowflakes and the asymmetrical curves and swirls of water and clouds. Many of the organic motifs evident in her jewelry appear later in her bronze sculptures.

"Figurative bronze sculptures are my passion, and life-size bronze portraits are my specialty," said Serrao. "My sculptures are figurative and realistic, meant to capture a moment in time and reflect our relationships to other peoples, other creatures, and to the environment which we all share."