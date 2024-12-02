Pompano Beach Arts to Present CROWNS AND TROPHIES Solo Exhibition by Chris Clark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts will present Crowns and Trophies, a captivating solo exhibition by acclaimed self-taught artist, illustrator, and muralist Chris Clark. Held at the Ali Cultural Arts Center, this exhibition showcases a vibrant collection of works exploring themes of identity, history, and representation. Clark employs a diverse range of mediums, including acrylic, oil, ink, and spray paint, to create powerful visual narratives. Prepare to be challenged and moved by this exploration of the Black experience in America through Clark's unique artistic lens. The exhibition runs from January 17th to March 28th, 2025, with an opening reception on Friday, January 31st, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Learn more at

"This exhibition promises to be a thought-provoking and emotional journey," said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. "Through his artwork, Clark invites viewers to engage in self-reflection, contemplate their own histories, and consider the profound impact of representation on our shared narrative."

Clark, a Jacksonville-based artist, uses his art as a form of visual journalism to explore the cultural and historical narratives of the Black community both in the U.S. and across the African diaspora. His art speaks to the social issues affecting Black life today while reflecting the human figure in an empowering and deeply personal way. Known for his graphic-style portraiture and figurative works, Clark's subjects are powerful depictions of Black individuals whose stories span both the past and present. As Clark explains, “By telling my story, I want to help the viewer rediscover theirs.” Clark's artwork is a call for recognition, understanding, and unity, reflecting the struggles and triumphs of the Black community through his own lens as a Black man, husband, and father.

Clark's work has garnered international recognition. His current solo exhibition, Reaching Towards the Sun is currently on view at the Foster-Tanner Fine Arts Gallery on the campus of Florida A&M University, and prior to that New Growth, was presented at Kent Gallery at FSCJ in Jacksonville, FL. He has also shown his work in Through Our Eyes: Journey to South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Additionally, Clark has participated in prestigious artist residencies, including the House of Sedulo Artist Residency in London, UK, and the Chateau Orquevaux Artist Residency in Champagne-Ardenne, France (2022-2023). He also completed the DEAR (Digital Evolution Artist Retention) Fellowship through the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute in New York.

