Pompano Beach Arts Presents RESET, REFRESHED AND READY Exhibition

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will present a new exhibition that features works from members of ArtsUnited, Inc., Florida's premiere LGBTQ arts organization. Reset, Refreshed and Ready is a mixed media visual arts exhibition showcasing local artists who reveal the vast emotions associated with our emergence from 2020. The exhibition at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is free and open to the public, however gallery visits must be scheduled at www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs. On the website guests can also view a video Sneak Peek of the exhibition (https://www.facebook.com/cityofpompanobeach/videos/516107126050918) along with an Artist Talk. The exhibition will be on view until May 27, 2021.

"Reset, Refreshed and Ready is the exhibition we all need right now as we work together to move forward to a better, brighter and safer future for all," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "An array of experiences and moods are reflected in this exhibit allowing viewers to explore their own journey though these turbulent times."

Exhibition Statement:

No one can deny that 2020 was a dramatic year with the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Presidential and Congressional Elections and community activism for social change and racial equality. The pandemic changed the way we work, shop and even gather. The elections changed who will lead us going forward. The community activism has already changed some hearts and minds and brought down some symbols from our past.

We emerge from it all, mindful of the lessons learned and the work still to be done. We are "Reset, Refreshed and Ready" for the future. This exhibition includes works created with a mindset of what should be and not what was, of possibilities and not obstacles, celebrating progress and not critiques of where we failed.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL 33060