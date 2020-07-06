Pompano Beach Arts Launches Vast Array Of Virtual Programs

The Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department has updated its website with an array of virtual programs that bring an exciting selection of interviews, workshops and performances into your home.

The website offers talks with well-known visual and performing artists, workshops in poetry and art, lectures and conversations about music and history, film screenings and talks, and performances by musicians, poets and singers. To learn more, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events.

"Our cultural venues have always offered an eclectic and entertaining array of programs," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "With the advent of COVID-19, we wanted to stay connected with our patrons in a meaningful way while our venues were closed to the public. We have been bringing to 'virtual life' many of our most popular programs such as Lyrics Lab, A Taste of Jazz, Montage - A Film Series, Soulful Sundays, Lunch with Art, Blended Conversations, and we have introduced video talks with the visual artists who were to have taken part in our exhibitions. We began sharing this content on social media and through our newsletter, and now we are delighted to offer it on our website for everyone to enjoy."

