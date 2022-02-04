Pigs Do Fly Presents 2 ACROSS at Empire Stage in March

Rehearsals will begin shortly for 2 Across, Pigs Do Fly Productions' upcoming 'reprise' production of Jerry Mayer's 'comedy of crosswords and romance'. The show will run from March 4th through March 20th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

2 Across finds two strangers, a man and a woman, on board a San Francisco BART train at 4:30 a.m. Alone in the car, the only thing they have in common is that they are both doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. Soon the puzzles they unravel are more intriguing than any crossword puzzle could ever be.

"2 Across was extremely successful when we presented it in 2019, and I am often asked not if, but when we will be bringing it back," says Pigs Do Fly Productions' founder and Executive Producer Ellen Wacher. "Presenting it again is an exciting prospect - it's a delightful two-person comedy that totally meets with our company's mission - to show people over the age of 50 who are interesting and active and real. I was captivated by these characters' development, and I believe our audiences will be too."

Deborah Kondelik, who directed 2 Across in 2019 and helmed Pigs Do Fly's recent successful production of Helen on Wheels is looking forward to revisiting these characters: "It has been said that opposites attract," Kondelik said recently. "Whether or not that rings true remains to be seen in Jerry Mayer's hilarious yet poignant romantic comedy. One thing that is guaranteed though, is a delightful very early morning romp by two strangers on San Francisco's BART train. The tie that binds is that both of them are hard at work on the Saturday New York Times crossword puzzle. Although they tackle the puzzle with very different approaches, they soon discover commonalities that cannot be ignored."

Michele Verdi and David R. Gordon will star in 2 Across, and both are excited at the prospect of exploring their diametrically opposite characters: Verdi's Janet is a responsible, honest, rule-abiding psychologist, and Gordon's Josh is part-free spirit, part executive, part dreamer, and part Peter Pan.

Playwright Jerry Mayer has written scripts for All in the Family, M*A*S*H*, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and the Bob Newhart Show (where he served as story editor). His first play, Almost Perfect ran for a year and a half at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Other plays include the musical You Haven't Changed a Bit, and Other Lies and Dietrich and Chevalier, The Musical.

Tickets for 2 Across are $39 and are available online at www.pigsdoflyproductions.com or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and on Sunday at 5 pm. All performances will take place Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.