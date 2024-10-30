Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Hosts Celebrate Opening Of STRIKE FAST, DANCE LIGHTLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Norton Museum of Art entered the ring to open its 2024-2025 season with the exhibition Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing. Check out photos from the opening reception.

Nearly 150 invited guests attended a VIP reception to preview the boxing-themed exhibition, which features 125 paintings, drawings, sculptures, video installations, photographs and other works by nearly 90 artists from around the world.

Actor Jovon Jacobs gave a dramatic presentation of “The Boxer, Part I,” written by poet Gabriele Tinti, from which the exhibition draws its title. Ghislain d’Humières, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, and Arden Sherman, the Museum’s Glenn W. and Cornelia T. Bailey Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, offered remarks.

Participating artists, including Jared McGriff, Cheryl Pope, Lonnie Holley, Rose Marie Cromwell, and Marcel Hüppauff, were in attendance.

Guests enjoyed wine, cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres before venturing into the galleries for a tour led by Sherman. A select group of attendees was invited to a private dinner on the Colonnade, overlooking the Pamela and Robert B. Goergen Garden.

Strike Fast, Dance Lightly: Artists on Boxing – Through March 9, Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Info: (561) 308-7875 or www.norton.org.

Photo Credit: Capehart Photography

Afifa Aleiby and Kristin Hjellegjerde.

Arden Sherman and Lonnie Holley.

Arden Sherman, Ellen Wolf and Marcel H pphauff.

Bill Bone, Ghislain d?Humi res and Sophocles Zoullas.

Cheryl McKee and Knox McKee.

Dack Patriarca and Hilary Patriarca.

Deborah Montaperto and Huw Shakeshaft.

Edwin Warfield and Mimi Kapiloff.

Ellen Sosnow, Larry Sosnow and Lauren Richman.

Eric Fischl, Jon Rider, Caroline Cassidy and Arden Sherman.

Esther Paster and Rick Grossman.

Gopal Rajegowda and Alexandra Rajegowda.

Hilarie Morgan and Mitchell Morgan.

John Tozzi and Svetlana Tozzi.

Jon Rider, Caroline Cassidy and Arden Sherman.

Jovon Jacobs.

Lauren Layne Merck, George Frederic Mead Merck and Grace McKelvy.

Marcel H pphauff and Ellen Wolf.

Martin Gruss and Audrey Gruss.

Nikki Harris, Bruce Gendelman and Lori Gendelman.

Nilani Trent and Eric Fischl.

Paul Gervais, Francine Walker, Euclid Walker and Gill Cohen.

Rose Marie Cromwell and Andrew Forsyth.

Sheila Applestein and Cheryl Pope.

Sophia Ballesteros and Mindy Soloman.

Stephanie Mordes and Janice Laff.

Susan Cowie and Chris Cowie.

Tom Strauss and Bonnie Strauss.

Walter Glennon, Belinda Kielland and Lee Fensterstock.

Ward Parker and Martha Parker.

