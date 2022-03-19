Photos: NEXT DOOR Premieres At Micro Theater Miami

NEXT DOOR, an original micro musical created by Paloma de Vega, is set to premiere at the Micro Theater Miami in its 84th season. The show is going to be presented with another six micro musical plays at Centro Cultural Español.

This musical season will take place Fridays and Saturdays from March 25th until April 23rd from 8pm-11pm at 1490 BISCAYNE BLVD. MIAMI, FL 33132

Next Door centers around two New York roommates who have to stop their complicated lives in this frenetic city after a fortuitous event. For the first time, they will have the opportunity to meet each other and tell their stories while staying in separate rooms.

De Vega creates this micro-story in a musical genre with the need to express emotions and narrate a story that triggers human relationships, to support this plot she uses the tool of music to take this expressive manifestation further. Through the micro format, she intends for the viewer to have a macro experience at a sensory and emotional level.

The musical is written, produced, directed and composed by Paloma de Vega with arrangements and instrumentation by Dustin Calderón. The actors who give life to the characters of the story, María and Leo are played by the actors Paloma de Vega and José Carlos Amiot.

This peculiar micro theater experience consists of a 15 minutes plays in Spanish that are performed for small audiences inside of a cargo containers placed in the backyard of Centro Cultural Español. This artistic space is full of street art, murals and plants. There are also food trucks, tables, and benches for the audience to enjoy in between shows.

Do not miss this wonderful and unique micro musical experience!

Tickets can be purchased at http://microtheatermiami.com/en/inicio-e-2/. Check out the photos from the production below, starring Paloma De Vega and José Carolos Amiot.