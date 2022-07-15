Photos: First Look At HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY at Actors' Playhouse

On the heels of a successful return of On Your Feet! to its hometown, Actors' Playhouse is bringing an exhilarating production about another musical legend, Hank Williams, to the iconic Coral Gables theatre in Hank Williams: Lost Highway. The production will run for a limited engagement through July 31, 2022 at the Miracle Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

Hank Williams: Lost Highway is a spectacular musical biography that follows the legendary singer-songwriter's rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride to his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry to his eventual self-destruction at twenty-nine. Along the way, we are treated to indelible songs like "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Move It on Over" and "Hey, Good Lookin'," which are given fresh and profound resonance set in the context of Williams' life.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, Hank Williams: Lost Highway features an outstanding cast, many of whom are seasoned South Florida theater professionals who have also performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tour productions like The Buddy Holly Story, Grease, The Pirates of Penzance and more. Stephen G. Anthony (also serving as Musical Director) will star as Hoss, Andy Christopher as Hank Williams, Lindsey Corey as Audrey Williams, Elizabeth Dimon as Mama Lilly, H. Drew Perkins as Leon (Loudmouth), Chaz Rose as Tee-Tot, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Jimmy (Burrhead), Barry Tarallo as Fred "Pap" Rose, Sofia Porcel as the Waitress and Russ Wever as Shag.

The creative team for Hank Williams: Lost Highway includes Scenic and Set Dressings Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Alex Bonilla, Technical Direction by Gene Seyffer, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Production Stage Management by Amy London, and Assistant Stage Management by Michael Ferreiro.