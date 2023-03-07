Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro

Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.  

Mar. 07, 2023  

The patrons in Cafe Centro got a surprise and major dose of great music at Rob Russel's Open Mic night last night. Award Winning Danny Bacher who was recently nominated as Best Jazz Vocalist in JAZZTIMES National Readers Poll (along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli and Tony Bennett ) was in between gigs in South Florida and joined the musical festivites.

Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.

Get a look at phos below!

Legends Radio was well represented with vocals by Gregory Popeye Alexander and Mike McGann. Mr. Russell also had Phoebe Austin, Michele O' Keefe, Joe Freer, Sarah Driven, Pat Dyer, and Judi Mark on his list of entertainers.

Kim Forman ( who studied under Marian McParkland) created the spot on piano arrangements for the performers and she even impressed our friend Broadway Impresario Kenny Greenblatt when Kim payed "The Best Of Times". Ken was one of the Producers of the hit musical La Cage Aux Folles. Ron Abel famed musical director, who the previous night conducted Luci Arnaz's show at the Maltz Theater looked on approvingly.

Last night was The Best of Times as our table, and friends in the room celebrated Eda's Birthday.

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Danny Bacher

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Danny Bacher

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Rob Russell Open Mic

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Rob Russell, Ron Abel, Sunny Sessa

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Mike McGann

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Gregory Popeye Alexander

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Mike McGann & Danny Bacher

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Eda Sorokoff, Sandi Greenblatt, Patricia Robalino, Kenny Greenblatt

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Ron Abel

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Sal & Rob Russell

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Happy Birthday Eda

Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
Cafe Centro



Review: MY GOLDEN AGE at Kravis Center Photo
Review: MY GOLDEN AGE at Kravis Center
Though possessed of impressive talent (that voice!), and a formidable resume she never takes herself too seriously. My Golden Age is cabaret at it’s finest, and the 75-minute show flew by. Vosk does not sing covers of songs - she interprets them and makes them uniquely hers, and her musicianship and enormous likeability shines through.
Photos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts Garage Photo
Photos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts Garage
The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Check out photos here!
Companhia Urbana De Dança Performs Rio De Janieros Thrilling Street Dance In 5 PASS Photo
Companhia Urbana De Dança Performs Rio De Janiero's Thrilling Street Dance In 5 PASSOS, March 11- 12
Troupe members will light up the stage March 11-12 with high-energy dance, impressive athleticism, and breakneck bravado as Miami-Dade County Auditorium presents “5 Passos pra não cair no abismo” by Companhia Urbana de Dança, a dance company directly out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
THE 7TH ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL Set For Saturday, March 11 Photo
THE 7TH ANNUAL MIAMI BEACH YOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL Set For Saturday, March 11
The City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation have announced the youth artists selected to perform on Saturday, March 11, 2023, as part of the 7th annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the festival, which will begin at 4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts GaragePhotos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts Garage
March 5, 2023

The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Check out photos here!
Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Judy Garland at Cafe CentroPhotos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Judy Garland at Cafe Centro
February 23, 2023

It didn’t take long for the new Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro produced by Sandy Fisher to have diva Carole Bufford added to it’s performance line-up of celebrity vocalists.  Ms. Bufford’s career, once designated as “most likely to succeed” in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic’s expectations.  
Photos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe CentroPhotos: Rob Russell Launches Open Mic Series at Cafe Centro
February 7, 2023

There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach's ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles. 
Photos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic SeriesPhotos: Cafe Centro Inaugurates Open Mic Series
January 31, 2023

I don’t know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list, Cafe Centro in Palm Beach. 
Photos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol DantePhotos: The Footlighters Club of South Florida Honors President Errol Dante
January 30, 2023

It was an early-bird very special event in Florida yesterday as The Footlighters Club of South Florida honored their President Errol Dante who was celebrating his 80th birthday.  Many spoke in praise of entertainer Errol who in addition to having a long a successful career in show business has also dedicated his time and efforts to senior entertainers who benefit from the charity of the Footlighters club.  
share