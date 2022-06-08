Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
On Friday, 30 legislators and representatives from the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation spent the day touring local arts and cultural spaces.
Focusing on the theme of "art transforms communities," the group toured The Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County in Lake Worth Beach (where they heard special presentations from Palm Beach Dramaworks' Gary Cadwallader and Cultural Council for Palm Beach County President and CEO Dave Lawrence) and the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and Milagro Center in Delray Beach.
Go inside the event here.
Photo Credit: Jacek Gancarz
Legislators viewed the historic renovations to West Palm Beacha??s Sunset Lounge
Laura Mantilla, Kersti Myles, Deborah Posey- Blocker and Wilneeda Emmanue
Debbie Calabria and Gary Cadwallader
Sergio Piedra, Diane Andre and Ameion Hamlet
Jeffrey Strahl, Bama Lutes Deal and Chase Backer
Khadeidra Willis and Brian Bee
Daniel Delagrange, Troy Gras
Dave Lawrence