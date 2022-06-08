Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour

On Friday, 30 legislators and representatives from the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation spent the day touring local arts and cultural spaces.

Miami News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 8, 2022  

On Friday, 30 legislators and representatives from the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation spent the day touring local arts and cultural spaces.

Focusing on the theme of "art transforms communities," the group toured The Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County in Lake Worth Beach (where they heard special presentations from Palm Beach Dramaworks' Gary Cadwallader and Cultural Council for Palm Beach County President and CEO Dave Lawrence) and the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and Milagro Center in Delray Beach.

Go inside the event here.

Photo Credit: Jacek Gancarz

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Legislators viewed the historic renovations to West Palm Beacha??s Sunset Lounge

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Laura Mantilla, Kersti Myles, Deborah Posey- Blocker and Wilneeda Emmanue

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Debbie Calabria and Gary Cadwallader

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Sergio Piedra, Diane Andre and Ameion Hamlet

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Jeffrey Strahl, Bama Lutes Deal and Chase Backer

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Khadeidra Willis and Brian Bee

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Daniel Delagrange, Troy Gras

Photos: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Hosts Legislative Arts Advocacy Tour
Dave Lawrence



Related Articles View More Miami Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN to be Presented At the Laurie Beechman Theatre 
  • HAMILTON's Fergie L. Phillipe to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY
  • Carissa Navarra Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Alexis Cole to Present SUNDAY IN NEW YORK at Chelsea Table + Stage