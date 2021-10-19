Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners of 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre, today announced the prize winners of its current presentation:

The MEMBERS' SHOW 2021 exhibition displays 99 stunning images from 38 member photographers, including 24 from Palm Beach County.

The Best In Show Award went to John Edwards from Singer Island, FL for his photograph Horsing Around. He received a cash prize of $950.

The First Place winner was Elizabeth Bush of Glendale, California for her untitled photo, Teddy's Transit; while Second Place went to Craig Dietrich of Hobe Sound for his photo, I.C.U. Honorable mention goes to Louis Mark of Palm Beach Gardens for his photo, Sienna, Running to Her Dad.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW is a juried exhibition that showcases the work of its members, both inside the Photo Centre and on its Web site, www.workshop.org.

The Juror for the 25th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW was Scott Mc Kiernan, a photojournalist who became a media industry pioneer and leader. Leadership of ZUMA Press, as well as decades of wide-ranging experience in photography, has proven to be instrumental in establishing the world's largest independent editorial photo agency. In 1993, he launched the net's first online downloadable database for editorial pictures. A quarter-century later, ZUMA is the agent to the world's most respected photographers (3,000+), newspapers (300+), photo agencies (90+) and national wire services (30+) and over 50+ million images online moving 30K important images daily to every country in the world. 2016 Mc Kiernan won NPPA's prestigious Jim Gordon Editor of the Year Award, for DOUBLEtruck Magazine and zReportage.com. Most recently, Mc Kiernan awarded a Society of Professional Journalists Picture Editor award and was a Communication Arts 2019 winner for his stellar photography of the 2018 Winter Olympics. He is a proud member of the Board of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre.

For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.