Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners Of 26th Annual Members' Show

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the prize winners of its current exhibition:

26th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW Juried Exhibition is running through October 28.

"This exhibit provides a glimpse into the diverse work and the unique perspectives of 36 different members of the Palm Beach Photographic Centre," said NeJame. "This year's winners were announced at the exhibition's live opening reception on August 26. The exhibition is also featured on our website at www.workshop.org."

The Best In Show Award went to Linh M. Trinh from Palm Springs, FL for her photograph Red Shouldered Hawk. He received a cash prize of $950.

The First Place winner was EJ Morales of West Palm Beach for the photograph Winter is Coming; while Second Place went to Jeff Olson of Coral Springs for his photo, The Hold Out. Honorable mention goes to Alberto Sisso of Fort Lauderdale for his photo, The Space Between.

The Juror for the 26th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW was Craig Blacklock, one of the country's premier nature photographers who has been featured in numerous television and magazine stories. He has published 18 books, dozens of calendars, and several videos. His books on the landscape and nude have garnered many awards including two gold IPPY's and gold and silver Pub West Design awards. His photographs have been shown in over 30 museum and art center exhibitions. Craig Blacklock has inspired and instructed photographers through weeklong workshops and lectures since 1982.