Palm Beach Opera Presents Inaugural Resident Artist Showcase, Marks First Performance at New Opera Center

Palm Beach Opera presented "beautiful voices" and elegant receptions at its inaugural Resident Artist Showcase on Dec. 10 at The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center, marking the first public event at PBO's recently-purchased space.

The inaugural Resident Artist Showcase featured a curated evening of opera scenes performed by PBO's Benenson Young Artists and Bailey Apprentice Artists inside The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center. The recently-purchased 18,000 sq. ft. building-which coincided with a groundbreaking six-million-dollar donation-serves as a company hub for rehearsals, training, wardrobe and wig design, production management, and more. The 2023 Season resident artists are the first to train and perform inside.

Upon arrival, guests enjoyed food and beverage stations under the bistro lights at The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center's outdoor space. After the strolling supper, the showcase began inside The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center's intimate Rehearsal Hall and featured excerpts from "The Tales of Hoffman," "Eugene Onegin," "Pagliacci," "Lucia di Lammermoor," "Don Giovanni," and more, all accompanied by piano.

Part of the company's Discovery Series initiative, which aims to present lesser-known works at smaller South Florida venues, the Resident Artist Showcase allows PBO to expand its artistic offerings and foster artistic growth at the same time. The showcase provided an opportunity for artists in the programs to perform tailored scenes selected specifically for their voice and career track.

"The Discovery Series serves as a space where Palm Beach Opera can present operatic work outside of the standard repertoire and create a valuable opportunity for singers to grow as artists at the same time," said General & Artistic Director David Walker. "We are thrilled to bring this cultural experience to our community, mark our first event at the new building with a first-ever showcase, and provide a unique performance opportunity to another season of emerging artists."

Prior to each scene, acclaimed stage director Paul Curran shared insights into the opera, adding a unique element to the performance. After the showcase, guests enjoyed a special meet-the-cast reception featuring passed desserts and coffee.

"Each season, thousands of singers from across the country and abroad apply for PBO's competitive artist training programs, and we are incredibly proud that PBO is attracting increasingly talented artists," said Walker. "This international recognition is a testament to the importance and impact of our sought-after programs."

Carole H. Acunto, Lee Ann and Jeffrey Alderton, Sanford Baklor and Maxine Marks, Anne Bazik, Seton Bitterly, William and Solange Brown, Robert and Julie Desnick, Sanford Fisher, Fred Friedman with Cathy Demain Mann, Robert and Ann Fromer, David and Joan Genser, Susan and Ross Hechinger, Robert Krauss with Anne Hummel, Amin Khoury, Henry and Marsha Laufer, Ada Du Maurier, Peter and Elaine McCombs, Diana Olney, Donna K. and John Raggio, Philip and Jane Rylands, Dennis and Roseanne Williams, Ann Michele Worrall, and General & Artistic Director David Walker were all in attendance among others. The Resident Artist Showcase performance was sponsored by Judy and Jerry Kaufman.

Palm Beach Opera's 2023 Season continues with Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" On Jan. 20-22, Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" on Feb. 24-26, and Verdi's "Falstaff" on March 24-26 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit pbopera.org.

Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence, enriching the lives of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs, and training the next generation of opera stars. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents main-stage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.