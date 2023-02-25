Palm Beach Dramaworks to Host DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN 2023 Gala

Dust off your cowboy boots, pull on your favorite pair of jeans, entertain visions of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and high step it over to the West Palm Beach Marriott for a "Downtown Hoedown," Palm Beach Dramaworks' first Gala since 2020. The Gala takes place on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 6:30pm. Penny Bank is the Chair.

Guests will be line dancing the night away to the high-energy country sound of The Tom Jackson Band. The popular Jupiter-based group has released numerous albums including Keep It Country, which features the hit song "My Angel Loves the Devil Out of Me." The band has worked with a variety of accomplished songwriters, and Jackson has shared the stage with Nashville recording artists Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and Randy Travis. A songwriter, singer, and guitarist, Jackson has also appeared on, and had his music featured in, several television shows, and was a finalist in the 2011 Texaco Country Showdown.

"Yes, we're bringing a little bit of Big Sky Country and a little bit of Nashville to West Palm Beach for an evening," said PBD Managing Director Sue Ellen Beryl. "We decided that for our first Gala in three years, we wanted to do something that was joyous and fun, something that felt more like a casual party than a formal event. With The Tom Jackson Band supplying the music, we know it will be a rousing and exuberant evening. I want to extend a special thanks to Penny Bank, the Gala Committee, and the sponsors for their unstinting support of and devotion to PBD."

The members of the Gala Committee are Beth Alcalde, Tina Bolton, The Honorable Ann Brown, Stephen Brown, Esther Dinerstein, Hermine Drezner, Susan Ellerin, Edith Hall Friedheim, Larry Goldfein, Jackie Grimm, Lisa Koza, Lew Kramer, Carlton Moody, Cynthia Nalley, Mark Perlberg, Bernard Perry, Ike Powell III, Stephen M. Rabb, Ed Ricci, Jennifer Sardone-Shiner, Marlene Silver, and Louise Snyder.

Generous sponsors of the evening include Dinner Sponsor Sally Nathanson; Decorations Sponsor The Honorable Ann Brown; Entertainment Sponsors Louise and Barry Snyder; Table Sponsors Penny Bank, Esther and Sid Dinerstein, Stephen Brown and Jamie Stern, Susan Ellerin and Charles Lieppe, Susan and Larry Goldfein, Roe Green and Priscilla Heublein, Judy and Lew Kramer, Marilyn Meyerhoff and Sam Feldman, Charles Orozco - First Republic Bank, Diane and Mark Perlberg, Marsha and Stephen Rabb, Marlene and Martin Silver; Cocktail Sponsors Penny Bank, Sid Lesowitz and Peter Rogers; Gift Bag Sponsors Beth Alcalde - Akerman LLP, Judy Lewent and Mark Shapiro, Pamela McIver; Photography Sponsor Bernard Perry.

Individual tickets are $600 and tables of ten begin at $6,000. Proceeds from the benefit will support PBD, and all tickets are tax deductible as provided by law.

The West Palm Beach Marriott is conveniently located at 1001 Okeechobee Boulevard.