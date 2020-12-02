Nu Deco Ensemble Announces Live Stream Concert With Larkin Poe

Innovative hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble are continuing their 6th season with an upcoming virtual live stream concert featuring a collaboration with Roots Rock N' Roll sisters Larkin Poe. Live streaming from the North Beach Bandshell in Miami, FL on Saturday, December 12th, the evening will also include a world premiere arrangement and other original works by Pascal le Boeuf, commissioned in part by National YoungArts Foundation and a symphonic reimagination of the music of Led Zeppelin.

Rebecca & Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters creating their own brand of Roots Rock 'n' Roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their southern heritage. Heralded as "a sister act with staying power" by NPR, the Lovell sisters are originally from Atlanta, currently living in Nashville and are descendants of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe.

On the upcoming performance, the duo shares "As children, our hands-on introduction to music began in the classical realm; many of our foundational memories are accompanied by strains of Handel, Mozart, or Beethoven. We have journeyed through many genres since then, but with such strong emotional ties to the ensemble format, we are very much looking forward to hearing our Roots Rock n Roll songs reinterpreted with the Nu Deco Ensemble."

Described as "sleek, new" and "hyper-fluent" by the New York Times, Pascal Le Boeuf is a Grammy nominated composer, pianist, and producer whose works range from modern improvised music to cross-breeding classical with production-based technology. He is widely recognized for his polyrhythmic approach to chamber music and hybridization of disparate idioms.

Tickets for this performance, presented in partnership with the Rhythm Foundation and the North Beach Bandshell, are available now here: https://live.nu-deco.org/concert-02-larkin-poe. This will be streamed via Nu Deco Ensemble's custom platform, which allows for increased audience interactivity through audience polling that chooses select pieces, viewer selected camera angles, digital program notes and other interactive features. Ticket buyers will have access to the performance on-demand for 72 hours following the performance.

"We feel tremendously honored to provide and share musical experiences that will bring Miami and our world community together to share the enjoyment and excitement of Live Streamed Music," shares the ensemble's co-founder Jacomo Bairos

"During these extraordinarily challenging times, music and the arts serve the critical purpose of connection to one another. These performances which highlight a cutting edge digital platform will bring our audiences closer to the music and our artists than ever before," shares co-founder Sam Hyken.

Nu Deco is committed to following all CDC and local government recommendations, including physical distancing, masks mandated for all artists able to play with a mask, health and temperature screening, sanitization and disinfectant of all touch services, hand sanitizer available around the venue and a testing plan leading up to the production week.

For more information on the rest of the 2020-2021 Nu Deco Ensemble Performance Season, please visit Live.Nu-Deco.Org.

