New Free Activities And Full Schedule Announced For ARTSLAUNCH2019

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is pleased to announce new event details and full schedule for ARTSLAUNCH2019 (#ArtsLaunch2019), a FREE annual celebration to kick off South Florida's arts season on September 7, 2019*.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 is a full day of free performances, cultural excursions, interactive workshops with world-class companies, chef demos, dance classes, kid's activities, a farmers market, tours and much more. A schedule and additional details on a variety of activities can be found below (new events are highlighted in yellow). Visit arshtcenter.org/artslaunch for updates.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 ACTIVITIES:

DOORS OPEN AT 9:30 a.m. / ACTIVITIES BEGIN AT 10 a.m.

ARTS AND CULTURE

ArtsTalk - 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House

National arts executive and passionate theater fan, Ben Cameron, discusses the state of the live performing arts, and the role it plays in communities. Cameron, local arts leaders and the public will come together for thoughtful conversation.

Ben Cameron is the President of the Jerome Foundation and former Program Director for the Arts at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, which received the National Medal for the Arts from President Barack Obama. Cameron also has extensive expertise in grantmaking for the arts.

Miami DDA Community Arts Village - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House Stage

Everyone is invited to stroll through the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage where more than 100 of Miami's cultural organizations will showcase their arts offerings for the upcoming season in an indoor street fair. Cultural institutions include: Actors' Playhouse, Centro Cultural Español, Coral Gables Art Cinema, Frost Museum of Science, Jazz in the Gardens, Locust Projects, Miami Book Fair, Nu Deco Ensemble, Oolite Arts, OUTshine Film Festival, The Wolfsonian and more.

Interactive Workshops - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carnival Studio Theater

"Behind-the-scenes" workshops will be offered inside the Carnival Studio Theater by the Center's resident companies and community arts partners including Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony, Zoetic Stage and City Theatre.

Dance Classes on Stage

Hip-Hop Class - 11:15 a.m. to noon

Flamenco Class - 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall Stage

Guests interested in learning new dance moves are encouraged to participate in free dance classes on the Knight Concert Hall stage. The 45-minute sessions will include a hip-hop class led by ShowStoppers, and a flamenco class led by renowned dancer and choreographer Siudy Garrido.

A cappella Corner - 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall Lobby

Miami's most talented high school and college a cappella groups will converge in the Knight Concert Hall lobby to provide a day full of vocal harmony and tonal delight - ALL voices without music!

Mini Performances - 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peacock Education Center, Knight Concert Hall

Intimate 30-minute performances will be offered by the following artists and companies: Miami Symphony Orchestra, Spoken Soul Festival, Siempre Flamenco, Peter London Global Dance Company, Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.

Big Bus Miami Cultural Excursions - Starting at noon

Ziff Ballet Opera House Valet Ramp

Explore our city's cultural neighborhoods with Big Bus Miami! Starting at noon, guests will have the chance to discover Little Haiti and Overtown at their own pace. Flexible hop on and hop off bus tours are an ideal way to sightsee and snap photos of local landmarks and attractions such as The Little Haiti Marketplace and the Ward Rooming House. This is the perfect opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in the unique culture of Miami!

Hamiltunes - 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall Stage

Broadway in Miami invites fans of Hamilton to let their collective voices ring out during Hamiltunes: An American Sing-Along. Hamiltunes is an officially licensed sing-along set to the award-winning soundtrack of Hamilton. We play the instrumentals, project the lyrics, and you provide the voices. Costumes are encouraged - no swords or dueling pistols, please. Everyone is a star in this free community sing-along! Please click here to fill out the singer application.

FOOD AND DRINKS

· The Café at Books & Books (10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), Farmers Market (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Florida-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, prepared food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Arsht Center's Farmers Market. The Café at Books & Books will be open for dining to all guests. Reservations are encouraged.

· Chef Demonstrations - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, Ziff Ballet Opera House

Enjoy light tastings from the Center's on-site restaurant, BRAVA By Brad Kilgore, during two chef demonstrations. James Beard Award finalist Chef Brad Kilgore will demonstrate the culinary skills responsible that make BRAVA By Brad Kilgore one of Miami's hottest restaurants! Each chef demonstration lasts approximately 20-30 minutes. Space is limited.

· A Taste of BRAVA by Brad Kilgore - Noon to 2:30 p.m.

BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, Ziff Ballet Opera House

Foodies can enjoy a selection of small plates for purchase at BRAVA by Brad Kilgore. Menu items will be available for purchase during lunch time.

· Culturist Happy Hour - Noon to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Terra Group Patrons Club, Ziff Ballet Opera House

Guests will experience the best of the Arsht Center with an interactive and informational behind-the-scenes look at the Center's Culturist membership program inside the Center's Patrons Club.

· The New Tropic's Happy Hour on the Plaza - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thomson Plaza for the Arts, Ziff Ballet Opera House

Sponsored by The New Tropic, guests will enjoy happy hour-priced drinks and food on the Center's Thomson Plaza for the Arts while grooving to the sounds of DJ Le Spam, founder of Spam AllStars, and a variety of performances by artists representing communities such as Little Haiti, Overtown and Little Havana.

· Chef Allen's Farm-To-Table Dinner - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Café at Books & Books

Enjoy Chef Allen's Farm-to-Table Dinner - a five-course, vegetarian meal. The highly creative menu is prepared by the James Beard award-winning chef and is served family-style at a shared communal table, under the stars. Reservations are encouraged.

AND MORE!

Miami Book Fair's Read to Learn for Free - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donation bins will be in the Ziff Ballet Opera House lobby

Help the Arsht Center collect gently used children's books for Miami Book Fair's literacy initiative Read to Learn Books for Free. Donations stock 65 bookshelves around Miami-Dade County, providing a free book to all children who visit. ARTSLAUNCH2019 guests are encouraged to drop off baby books, early readers, and picture books in the Read to Learn Books for Free bins.

Quiet Room - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Next Generation Green Room, Ziff Ballet Opera House

This sensory room or quiet space is designed to provide children with the opportunity to step away from overstimulation throughout the day. Children and parents are encouraged to spend as much time in the room as they need, whether a small break between activities or for a longer period. Guests must be considerate of the space - cell phones and/or other noise-making devices should not be used in the room. Parents and guardians must always remain in the space with their child.

The Youth Fair Showcase - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peacock Foundation Studio, Ziff Ballet Opera House

Sponsored by the Miami-Dade County Fair, families and children can enjoy a day of fun activities and performances in the Center's Peacock Foundation Studio.

Walking Tours - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ziff Ballet Opera House and Knight Concert Hall Lobbies, Tour Meeting Point

Get to know the Arsht Center! Campus-wide walking tours will be offered throughout the day.

BOX OFFICE OPENING

In addition to a full day of free activities for all ages, the Center's box office also officially opens on September 7 offering the first opportunity for the public to purchase tickets to a variety of performances included in the Arsht Center's upcoming 14th season.

To view a video from ARTSLAUNCH2018, please click here. New updates on ARTSLAUNCH2019 can be found at arshtcenter.org/artslaunch.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 at the Arsht Center is presented by American Airlines and is supported by brightline and OUTFRONT media. Additional support by OAI. Sponsors include Miami-Dade County, Culture Builds Florida, Miami Downtown Development Authority, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, The Café at Books & Books, Only1 Studios, Miami Dade County Fair, The New Tropic and Lyft.

*If the event is cancelled due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, September 22.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.





