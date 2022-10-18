MusicWorks Announces New Classic Folk, Rock And R&B Concert Series At The Parker

MusicWorks today announced a new 7-concert Classic Folk, Rock and R&B Music Series, running next February and March at The Parker, an intimate 1,168-seat theater located at 707 NE 8th Street in Fort Lauderdale (33304).

"Our artists play all the songs you grew up singing, but our shows are not only about the hits, they're about the experience," promises MusicWorks.

Tickets are now available for purchase for all seven concerts by calling 954.462.0222, press 1 or by going online at https://www.parkerplayhouse.com/events.

February 5 at 8 pm (Sunday)

R&B Legends:

The Spinners, Sonny Bivins The Manhattans,

and The Trammps Featuring Earl Young

Get ready for an incredible three-act show bringing the lush Philadelphia Soul Sound to The Parker. Headlining the show is The Spinners who achieved 12 gold records with hit songs including Could it Be I'm Falling in Love, One of a Kind, Games People Play, and Workin' My Way Back to You. The amazing career of Sonny Bivins The Manhattans includes 16 Top 100 pop hits, 45 charted R&B hits and eight Top 20 R&B albums. Their biggest hit was Just Kiss and Say Goodbye, but also had success with Don't Take Your Love, Hurt, and It Feels So Good to Be Loved So Bad. The Trammps Featuring Earl Young had disco/R&B hits Hold Back the Night, Where the Happy People Go, and mega-smash Disco Inferno.

Tickets start at $62

February 8 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

The Rocket Man Show:

A Tribute to Elton John

Simply put-this is Elton! Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Hand-picked by the internationally acclaimed singer himself, it was Rus' own live production of The Rocket Man Show that first got him noticed. In the show, Anderson recreates the magic and live persona of Young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock & roller. His painstaking attention to detail includes wearing gorgeous, colorful and spectacular costumes (many worn by Elton) including his iconic boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1972, as well as a sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984. Clearly the most authentic Elton John tribute show in the world, it has headlined at the House of Blues, Hard Rock Live, Caesar's, Harrah's, Legends in Concert, BB King's, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.

Tickets start at $28

February 11 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Little River Band

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band "the best singing band in the world." Through the '70's and '80's, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits such as Reminiscing, Cool Change, Lonesome Loser, The Night Owls, Take It Easy On Me, Help Is on Its Way, Happy Anniversary, We Two, Man On Your Mind, The Other Guy and It's a Long Way There.

Tickets start at $48

February 17 at 8 pm (Friday)

The Buckinghams

& The Box Tops

+ The Buckinghams formed in 1965 at the height of the British Invasion. After winning a "Battle of the Bands" contest in Chicago, the group recorded covers of hit songs before the debut of their first national hit Kind of a Drag, which went to #1 on the national pop charts. After signing with Columbia Records, they had back-to-back hits with Lawdy Miss Clawdy and Don't You Care, began appearing on such programs as The Ed Sullivan Show and American Bandstand, and later released a hit remake of Mercy, Mercy, Mercy, followed by Susan and Hey.

+ The Box Tops are members of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame and were once considered America's premier blue-eyed soul group. Best known for hits like The Letter, which sold over four million copies and earned two Grammy Award nominations. Later hits included Cry Like a Baby, Neon Rainbow, I Met Her in Church and Sweet Cream Ladies, Forward March, all of which are considered minor classics.

Tickets start at $38

February 25 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Stayin' Alive:

One Night of The Bee Gees

This concert offers audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as Night Fever, Jive Talkin', How Deep Is Your Love, You Should Be Dancing, Nights on Broadway, and Stayin' Alive. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as I Started a Joke, Massachusetts, Fanny Be Tender, Words, and To Love Somebody among other great hits. Offering big screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

Tickets start at $28

March 10 at 8 pm (Friday)

Beginnings:

The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band

Beginnings formed in 2002 as a musical tribute to the super-group Chicago. The band performs accurate versions of Chicago's classic chart-smashing hits (and even a few rare gems) from across their 50+ year songbook. Fueled by world class musicianship and a passion for performance, the band is a live music experience not to be missed. The group's love of the music, their fans, and each other makes for an outstanding and electrifying show every time. Come see the band live, and they promise to Make You Smile.

Tickets start at $28

March 21 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

Eaglemania:

The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

EagleMania has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five part harmony and their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. Their show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as some of the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh. The group has spent countless hours breaking down everything The Eagles recorded on their albums and faithfully reproducing those unforgettable songs in the most authentic way possible. The audience is given a chance to experience the music the way it was meant to be heard and it's done live on stage night after night.

Tickets start at $28

Tickets are now available for purchase for all seven concerts by calling 954.462.0222, press 1 or by going online at https://www.parkerplayhouse.com/events.

MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.