Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami to Debut 'Art on the Plaza'

In January 2021, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) will launch "Art on the Plaza," a year-long series of newly commissioned, temporary public artworks by Miami-based artists on MOCA Plaza. Featured artists include: Reginald O'Neal, Studio AMLgMATD (Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova), a collaborative presentation by Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite, Nice N' Easy (Allison Matherly & Jeffrey Noble) and Najja Moon. The museum will host a series of virtual programs to coincide with the art installations throughout the year.

The 2021 schedule is as follows:

· Jan. 22-March 7: In conjunction with Black History Month, Miami-based artist Reginald O'Neal will showcase a detailed mural depicting his cultural heritage and narratives relating to Miami's Historic Overtown neighborhood, in a powerful depiction of past and present.

· March 19-April 18: Collaborative Studio AMLgMATD will present a large-scale intervention on MOCA Plaza. Red thread will create an allegory to the interconnections in global networks as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, and draws symbolic connections to the color red among various cultures.

· April 30-June 27: Artists Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite will showcase a collaborative work that explores Miami's historically African American neighborhoods. It highlights the specific flora and fauna in those neighborhoods, highlighting issues of gentrification and celebrating the uniqueness and beauty of the African diaspora in a series of banners on MOCA Plaza, based on original artworks. This installation will coincide with Haitian Heritage Month.

· July 9-August 22: Collaborative Nice N' Easy will playfully activate MOCA's fountain, transforming it into a swimming pool. The work addresses the prevalent issues of anxiety, concern for safety, and well-being as it relates to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

· September 3-November 14 : Artist Najja Moon will explore themes of reflection and self-empowerment through a dynamic sculptural intervention resembling a large-scale mirror on MOCA Plaza. The work will encourage viewers to experience it from multiple viewpoints, see themselves reflected, and experience intricate shadows.

The program is made possible with major support from the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

Amanda Sanfilippo Long, who currently serves as Curator & Artist Manager for the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Art in Public Places program, is organizing the program. "I am honored and excited to partner with MOCA to host these art programs on the plaza," said Sanfilippo Long. "'Art on the Plaza' brings imaginative contemporary art exhibitions and programming to a wide range of audiences, while bringing diverse cultural and thought-provoking subjects to the forefront."

"With 'Art on the Plaza,' MOCA will offer a boost of creative energy accessible to visitors and passersby. We are so pleased to commission and support Miami-based artists for these temporary installations while presenting at for large and diverse audiences to see," said MOCA Executive Director Chana Budgazad Sheldon.