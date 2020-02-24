Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College Will Present DORA GARCÍA: REZOS/PRAYERS MIAMI

Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College (MDC) presents Dora García: Rezos/Prayers Miami, an innovative audio installation that focuses the Spanish artist's performative practice onto a day in the life of Miami. Commissioned by MOAD, Rezos/Prayers Miami makes personal and specific experiences into collective and universal invocations. Dora García: Rezos/Prayers Miami will be on view from April 23 through Sept. 27. The audio project will also be accessible online at MOAD's website http://www.mdcmoad.org/.

For the Miami iteration of the Spanish artist's ongoing project, first enacted in Madrid in 2007, eleven individuals, placed in various locations or public transit routes around the city, recorded forty-five-minute narrations of their observations, noting both every day and unexpected details. These recordings of "incessant description, recited like a prayer," posted online as digital audio files, constitute an archive of sorts, a collection of subjective interpretations that document a particular place at a particular time. They constitute a permanent record of our city right now-vibrant, diverse, quirky, alternately bustling or languorous-as seen through the eyes and voices of keenly observant individuals who love Miami and its multifaceted realities. Rezos/Prayers Miami is a polyvocal litany of the present offered up to the future.

Born in 1965 in Valladolid, Spain, Dora García studied at the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam. She uses a range of media including performance, video, text, and installation. Her practice investigates the conditions that shape the encounter between the artist, the artwork, and the viewer. García's works often involve staging unscripted scenarios that elicit doubt as to the fictional or spontaneous nature of a given situation. They predetermine set rules of engagement or utilize recording devices to frame both conscious and unconscious forms of spectator participation. García's work also explores the political potential rooted in marginal positions: namely the figures of the outsider, the outcast and the outlaw, paying homage through several works to eccentric and often anti-heroic personas. The artist has exhibited around the world and was included in Münster Sculpture Projects in 2007; Documenta in 2012; There is always a cup of sea to sail in at the São Paulo Biennial in 2010; and represented Spain in the 2011 Venice Bienale. In 2020, the first United States survey of her work will be presented by the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dora García: Rezos/Prayers is organized by MOAD and curated by Rina Carvajal as part of the series A City of the People. It is made possible by the generous support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Located in Miami's National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower, the Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at MDC offers groundbreaking exhibitions and programs that aim to foster a reimagined Miami. Exploring the challenges and opportunities we face locally and globally, MOAD convenes artists, designers, and thinkers to address the urgent questions of our time. As the flagship museum of Miami Dade College, MOAD strives to be a catalyst for action and a place that empowers people to remake their city. MOAD follows the College's lead in operating across Miami with its Museum Without Boundaries initiative, which takes place in city neighborhoods and invites everyone to be a part of the conversation.

Information:

WHAT: Dora García: Rezos/Prayers

WHEN: April 23 through Sept. 27, 2020

WHERE: Museum of Art and Design at MDC

Freedom Tower

600 Biscayne Boulevard, Second Floor

Hours: Wednesday: 1-6 p.m., Thursday: 1-8 p.m., Friday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m., Closed Monday and Tuesday

Museum admission: $12 adults; $8 seniors and military; $5 students (13-17) and college students (with valid ID); free for MOAD members, MDC students, faculty, and staff, and children 12 and under.

Accessibility: Our team wants to ensure your visit is a pleasant one. If you have any special needs, please call (305) 237-7700 or email info@moadmdc.org during museum hours.

For updates and a full schedule of events, please visit http://www.mdcmoad.org/.





