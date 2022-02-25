Moodymann, Tiga, And TSHA Announced For HARD Miami

HARD Events, one of North America's most beloved event brands, has announced its return to Miami Music Week on Thursday, March 24 at famed Wynwood event space and food-hall, 1-800-Lucky.

HARD is known widely for its ability to cross genres and bring together artists on the cusp with the scene's most celebrated stars. The brand's Miami edition sees this curatorial ethos extend into the international currents of house and techno. Detroit's seminal tastemaker and Mahogani Records boss Moodymann tops the bill, alongside Turbo leader Tiga, and rising UK icon TSHA.

HARD Miami headliners are joined by industry favorites DJ Ray B2B Latane From Fundido, Inbal, and Jonny From Space.

This news comes in the wake of a huge announcement from HARD, with HARD Summer expanding to three days for the first time in 2022, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for.

Those in the know will tell you that HARD Miami remains a storied flagship of the MMW calendar and a show not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased here.