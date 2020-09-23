Miami New Drama to Present 7 DEADLY SINS, Site-Specific, Socially Distanced Event

7 DEADLY SINS will run November - December 2020.

Miami New Drama has announced 7 Deadly Sins, an innovative, site-specific event which will be presented from November through December in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road.



A diverse group of nationally recognized, award-winning playwrights Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Pelaez and Aurin Squire will premiere seven newly commissioned short plays, each focused on one deadly sin: Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Gluttony and Pride. In rotation over 90 minutes, groups of ten theatergoers will maintain social distance, listening through headphones while actors perform the short plays safely behind the windows of the vacant Lincoln Road storefronts.

The pandemic has forced a spike in business closures on Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road, with 66 of the 200 storefronts now vacant along one of the most expensive retail streets in the nation. 7 Deadly Sins - Temptation in the Magic City, created with the support of the Lincoln Rd Business Improvement District (LRBID) and Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber, finds an innovative approach to bring audiences and live performances back to one of the world's most famous commercial and pedestrian thoroughfares.



Miami New Drama is also working with the LRBID on additional restaurant and retail partnerships to bolster the complete cultural and commercial reactivation of Lincoln Road, and is currently awaiting Actors' Equity approval of this unique approach to artist safety.



"This pandemic has shown in stark light the fragility of our world," commented Miami New Drama Artistic Director Michel Hausmann. "But theatre has survived for thousands of years and through many world catastrophes. We must find new ways to present live theatre until we can gather indoors again, and 7 Deadly Sins is a safe, socially responsible way forward. We are also thrilled to work with these seven superb playwrights and to bring much-needed life back to Miami Beach's great Lincoln Road."



"Miami New Drama is one of our street's most vibrant arts organizations, so we are excited that they are bringing this visionary production to Lincoln Road, the civic and cultural hub of Miami Beach," said Steve Gombinski, President of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.



"Lincoln Road is a world-famous landmark of Miami Beach," remarked Dan Gelber, Mayor of Miami Beach. "Miami New Drama continues to raise the bar, and a return to live performance in such an innovative way not only benefits the street's cultural life. It bolsters the crucial economic recovery of our city after months of devastation and loss. Never have the Seven Deadly Sins been more welcome."



Founded by Michel Hausmann and Moises Kaufman, Miami New Drama is a nonprofit professional theater company committed to artistic excellence and groundbreaking new work, unique to the diverse and extraordinary city of Miami, with a vision of theater as a powerful form of social engagement. Miami New Drama is the resident company of the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.



Miami New Drama is made possible with the support of the City of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Funding Arts Network, the Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation, and the Knight Foundation.

