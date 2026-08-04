World Premieres of CITY HALL, THE GREAT BEHIND and More Set for Miami New Drama 10th Season

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Miami New Drama has revealed its 10th Anniversary Season, including four world premieres including Ghandi and the Jew by Harley Elias (November 5 - 29, 2026); The Great Behind, a comedy by Carmen Pelaez (April 1 - 25, 2027); City Hall, an immersive theater experience conceived by Hausmann and written by Aurin Squire; and Cianuro Espumante by Karin Valecillos (July 8 - August 1, 2027), the first authorized direct Spanish-language adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s iconic mysteries, along with a special production of Hausmann’s original musical The Golem of Havana (January 28 - February 28, 2027), which was the first production to premiere at the groundbreaking theater company when it launched 10 years ago at the historic Colony Theatre.

To help usher Miami New Drama into its second decade, playwright and director Michel Hausmann has tapped Tony Award-winning producer and philanthropist Stacey Mindich as the theater’s new Board Chair.

Gandhi and the Jew (World Premiere)

By Harley Elias

Directed by Margot Bordelon

November 5 - November 29, 2026

A friendship that changed the world. Drawn from years of research, multiple journeys to South Africa, and hundreds of unpublished letters, Gandhi and the Jew uncovers an unlikely and profound bond between Mahatma Gandhi and Hermann Kallenbach, a Jewish architect shaped by exile and persecution.

Together, they help invent the philosophy of nonviolence. But as history darkens and the fate of European Jews becomes urgent, their shared ideals fracture, setting them on a collision course over the future of a Jewish state. This is the story of a friendship that changed the world, and the conflict that nearly broke it.

Gandhi and the Jew is the third play presented as part of Miami New Drama’s Jewish Play Initiative, which launched in 2025 with Jonathan Spector’s Birthright.

The Golem of Havana - An Original Musical

10th Anniversary Production

Music by Saloman Lerner, Lyrics by Len Schiff, Book by Michel Hausmann

January 28 - February 28, 2027

A Holocaust survivor's family. An Afro-Cuban housekeeper who prays to the sea. A wounded revolutionary hiding in the back room. And a teenage girl who believes a comic-book monster can save them all.

Set in late-1950s Havana, The Golem of Havana follows Rebecca, a young Jewish girl who turns to a mythical protector of Jewish folklore — the Golem — as her family navigates poverty, political unrest, and the electric final days of the Batista regime. When she's drawn into the orbit of Teo, a young revolutionary, myth and reality collide.

The Golem of Havana throws Jewish legend and Cuban revolution onto the same stage and lets them ignite, in a musical that moves from klezmer to mambo to bolero without ever stopping to breathe.

Funny, ferocious, and heartbreaking, it asks the question every exile carries: when no savior comes, who will you choose to be? Inspired by Hausmann’s own family story, this 10th Anniversary production of The Golem of Havana marks the highly anticipated return of the very first production Miami New Drama ever staged at the Colony Theatre. A Jewish Play Initiative Production.

The Great Behind (World Premiere)

A Comedy By Carmen Pelaez

April 1 - April 25, 2027

A Miami Cyrano. Same Wit. Bigger Hips.

In this bold, hilarious reinvention of Cyrano de Bergerac, Sylvia is a brilliant Miami librarian with a lethal tongue, a body everyone notices but no one truly sees, and a secret: she is hopelessly in love with her best friend. When he falls for Sylvia’s beautiful new coworker, Sylvia agrees to write the love letters that will win his heart, giving another woman the words she cannot bring herself to speak.

Written by beloved Miami native Carmen Peláez, in her fifth work with Miami New Drama, The Great Behind is a sexy, wildly funny, and deeply romantic new comedy about beauty, desire, and the terrifying courage it takes to be truly seen. How long can you give someone your words before you lose your own?

City Hall (An Immersive World Premiere)

Conceived by Michel Hausmann, Written by Aurin Squire

Presented in Collaboration with Civis Foundation

Dates Forthcoming

Set in a live Miami City Commission meeting and performed inside a real city hall, City Hall transforms the audience into the electorate, the chamber into the stage, and every performance into a live vote on the city’s future.

As rising seas threaten to swallow the city, a billionaire developer offers the solution the city cannot afford: he will fund the infrastructure needed to save it, but only if democracy steps aside and his company takes control for a generation. What follows is a gripping, high-stakes battle between survival and sovereignty, speed and accountability, private power and the public good.

Immersive, urgent, and different every night, City Hall is a love letter to democracy that asks its audience to do more than watch. It asks them to decide: when the system is failing, do you fix it or give it away?

Cianuro Espumante (An Agatha Christie World Premiere)

By Karin Valecillos

July 8 - August 1, 2027

In a thrilling first, the Agatha Christie Estate has authorized a direct Spanish-language adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s iconic mysteries—reimagined for the vibrant, high-stakes world of Miami.

When a glamorous birthday celebration ends in sudden death, what appears to be a tragic suicide unravels into a web of secrets, ambition, and betrayal. One year later, the guests reunite—and another body falls. As the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot invites the audience to play along, every glance, every toast, and every silence becomes a clue.

A seductive, suspenseful game of truth and illusion, set in the heart of Miami, where beauty, power, and greed collide. Cianuro asks: how well do we really know the people we love, and how far will we go to protect what we've built?

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