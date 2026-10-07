THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE to Play Coral Springs Center for the Arts
The interactive game show will feature iconic games like Plinko and The Big Wheel, with one winner at each show earning a trip to attend a television taping.
The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will play host to two performances of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE interactive stage show on Sunday, January 31, at 3 pm and 7 pm. Tickets start at $42.82.
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Returns to Coral Springs Bigger Than Ever with New Games, New Prizes—including a Trip to Los Angeles to attend a taping of The Price is Right TV show at every stop on the tour! More Games, More Prizes, More Chances to WIN!
It's not TV... It's LIVE: America's favorite game show with exciting new experiences, bigger surprises, and unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.
Feel the excitement as America's favorite game show unfolds right in front of you. Contestants can register for the chance to play iconic games like Plinko, Secret X, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase - plus, for the first time ever, the fan-favorite game Secret X joins the live tour.
As part of this exciting new season, at every show one lucky winner could win a trip for two to Los Angeles to attend a taping of THE PRICE IS RIGHT television show. The prize includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and studio tickets, giving fans the opportunity to experience the excitement on television. Eligibility requirements apply, see website for details.
Randomly selected contestants compete for incredible prizes including cash, electronics, home appliances, dream vacations, and even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can also win prizes right from their seats.
For more than 20 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE has entertained packed theaters across North America and awarded more than $15 million in cash and prizes, creating unforgettable memories for generations of fans. Whether you're a lifelong viewer or experiencing the excitement for the first time, every performance delivers the energy, laughter, suspense, and audience participation that have made THE PRICE IS RIGHT a household name for decades.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 16, at 10 am, by calling the box office at 954.344.5990 or online at www.thecentercs.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).
EVENT DETAILS
EVENT: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
DATE/TIME: Sunday, January 31, at 3 pm & 7 pm
VENUE: Coral Springs Center for the Arts
TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, October 16, at 10 am
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US & Canada legal residents, 18+ (Residents of PR ineligible to participate as contestants). For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements & free method of entry, visit or call the box office. Void where prohibited. Price is Right Live: /© 2027 FremantleMedia Netherlands. All Rights Reserved.
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