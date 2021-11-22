Miami-Dade County Auditorium Announces Lineup of Holiday Favorites

'Tis the season at Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA) as South Florida's favorite holiday performances return to the stage to delight audiences starting in December.

i??Launching MDCA's 2021 "Very Merry Holiday" series is Miami's oldest presentation of the holiday classic The Nutcracker (Dec. 3 and 4), followed by the Christmas journey of carols, and stories, Cuentos Para Contar En Navidad (Dec. 5), an event fun for the whole family. The following week, MDCA hosts Jose Negroni's holiday jazz concert Ready for Christmas LIVE (Dec. 10), and Florida Chamber Orchestra's Christmas is in the Air (Dec. 11) rounding out this year's festive programming.

THE NUTCRACKER

Dec. 3 & 4 at 7 p.m.

It wouldn't be Christmas without the enchanting dance story of a little girl and her Nutcracker Prince, who overcome the malevolent Mouse King to journey to a fantastical Land of Sweets.

However, Armour Dance Theatre's The Nutcracker ballet is more than a holiday tradition with familiar music. This full-scale production with dazzling costumed characters and, of course, Tchaikovsky's beautiful score, is a magnificent display of true commitment to the study and performance of dance by the 140 students from all five Armour Dance Theatre sites that comprise this year's cast.

Armour Dance Theatre is also making this production of The Nutcracker "sensory friendly" to ensure the show is a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone. With guidance and support of All Kids Included (AKI), the theater has been specially adapted and offers technical details designed to meet the needs of kids of all abilities, including Sensory Processing Disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD).

CUENTOS PARA CONTAR EN NAVIDAD DE ANTONIO ORLANDO RODRÍGUEZ

Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. (En Español)

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph the Reindeer invite us to join them in a poetic and joyous journey through some stories of the Christmas season. Tales, old traditions, and beautiful Christmas carols are combined in a magical journey for children and the whole family in which, through humor, fantasy, and music Christmas is celebrated as a moment of family union, friendship, generosity, and hope. Directed by Larry Villanueva.

READY FOR CHRISTMAS LIVE!

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Jose Negroni's famous holiday show once again takes to the stage: Ready for Christmas LIVE! The stage production that has transported many Miamians into the wonderful world of holiday music returns, presented by Jose Negroni and his magical piano with special guest stars Maria Laria, Dr. Ed Calle, Ivette Viñas, and Ramiro Malagon.

CHRISTMAS IS IN THE AIR

Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Marlene Urbay and the Florida Chamber Orchestra invite you to celebrate Christmas at their traditional concert, Christmas is in the Air, where timeless melodies will be rendered by the beautiful voices of Lucy Grau and Peter Rivera, together with the highly anticipated Belen Jazz Band - plus many other surprises directly from the North Pole.

Come One, Come All

In an effort to engage a broader audience, the Auditorium offers tickets through the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' outreach programs. The Culture Shock Miami program is a student discount ticket program for the arts ages 13-22, and the Golden Ticket Arts Guide, which provides free admission to seniors ages 62 and over.

For full show information or to purchase tickets, visit www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org or call 305-547-5414. Tickets will also be available in-person at the box office, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.