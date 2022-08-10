Miami City Ballet and Brightline Announce Special Ticket Packages for THE NUTCRACKER

Miami City Ballet, one of the country's most acclaimed dance companies, and Brightline, the nation's only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity passenger rail service in the nation, will bring a little more magic to the season of joy with special packages to see George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.

Journey to a fantastical Land of Sweets when MCB performs The Nutcracker at Miami's Arsht Center December 16 - 24 and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 28 - 30. Tickets and travel packages are available for all and include the performance and round trip on the Brightline. Choose from Smart or Premium ticket options. Premium round-trip tickets include food, drinks, and special holiday cheer.

In addition, MCB and Brightline will host special Nutcracker events at stations on select dates to be announced soon.

Chantell Ghosh, MCB's chief marketing officer says, "MCB and Brightline are both committed to connecting our visitors and community to amazing experiences, so this was a natural partnership to suggest. Knowing that Brightline's riders can be introduced to world-class ballet and our patrons can access a premium transportation option to attend our performances is a win-win for everyone."

"Brightline is more than a transportation provider, it is focused on connecting travelers to the culture and businesses throughout South Florida," said Johana Rojas, VP of Marketing at Brightline. "The South Florida community has so much to offer, and we want to make exploring these events easy and convenient. Our partnership with Miami City Ballet is an example of that."

A live orchestra, decadent costumes, larger-than-life projections, and over 100 dancers bring the story of brave Marie and her Nutcracker prince to life as they triumph in an epic battle against a Mouse King and travel through a flurry of sparkling snowflakes to a Land of Sweets filled with treats from around the world. MCB's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker is a holiday extravaganza for all and the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Brightline is currently the only provider of higher-speed intercity rail in America with stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opening in 2022.

Book your tickets at miamicityballet.org/nutcracker or call Customer Relations at 305.929.7010.

Watch the Sugarplum, Nutcracker, the Mouse King, and other scrumptious characters enjoy Brightline's exquisite terminals and top-notch customer service.

Miami City Ballet has a diverse roster of 52 dancers and a repertoire of more than 130 works. As one of the most renowned ballet companies in the country, Miami City Ballet performs for nearly 125,000 patrons annually during its South Florida home season in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and tours to major cities domestically and internationally, including recent visits to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris.

Miami City Ballet School, the official school of Miami City Ballet, is one of the most respected ballet training academies in America. The School trains students, ages 3-18 year-round, and grants more than $650,000 in scholarships annually.

Miami City Ballet's Community Engagement programs, serving more than 12,000 people annually in schools and communities; our free programs use the power of dance to uplift, teach and bring joy.

Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez leads the company. Lopez was recently awarded the prestigious Dance Magazine Award in 2018 and was named one of "The Most Influential People in Dance Today." She is on the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees, the first artist to ever serve on its Board.

Miami City Ballet was founded in 1985 by Miami philanthropist Toby Lerner Ansin and Founding Artistic Director Edward Villella. It is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, at the Ophelia & Juan Js. Roca Center, a facility designed by renowned architectural firm, Arquitectonica.

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, higher-speed rail service in America. The company currently serves Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opening at the end of 2022 and its Orlando station beginning service in 2023. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

