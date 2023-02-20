Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mackenzie Raine Kirkman's JUICE To Receive World Premiere With Lakehouseranchdotpng

Kirkman's thrilling horror closes out the fledgling theatre company's inaugural season.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Lakehouseranchdotpng in collaboration with Artistic Vibes will present the world premiere of Mackenzie Raine Kirkman's JUICE, directed by Brandon Urrutia, at AV Kids in Kendall from March 24 - April 2, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. JUICE follows Blue and Green, trapped in a room with no windows or doors. They don't know how they got there and they can't seem to find a way out. As they suffer at the hands of a mysterious figure, "the black stuff," and their own waning humanity, they begin to investigate what made them people in the first place and what price they're willing to pay for the chance to feel human again.

Samuel Krogh and Warren Welds star as 'Blue' and 'Green,' with Maleeha Naseer completing the cast in the role of 'Him.'

Set design for the production is by Indy Sulleiro, lighting design by Christopher Wynters, sound design by Brandon Urrutia, costume design by Maleeha Naseer, and stage managed by Pam Cartwright.

JUICE is the third and final show in Lakehouseranchdotpng's inaugural season. Tickets are $15 and are available to purchase at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225986®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fjuice-tickets-430419415057?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




